'A lot of data and negative statistics': Inside the battle behind dramatic edits and huge delays to a Government mental health report

One official worried about the amount of negative statistics in the report.

A routine report on the Government’s mental health services was delayed for over a year as officials battled behind the scenes over plans to dramatically reduce the amount of data in it.

The annual report, released more than two years late on Tuesday, still showed a very distressing picture of New Zealand’s mental health system - with a spike in the use of seclusion, a practice some liken to torture.

But many indicators usually included in the report had been removed after a months-long and contentious editing process revealed in an Official Information Act request, including wait-times, suicide stats and the overall proportion of the population using specialised mental health services.

RNZ Mental health patients are still being locked in seclusion rooms despite agencies being told to end the practice by the end of the year. It's five years since the United Nations Committee on torture said New Zealand was too dependent on seclusion.

Shaun Robinson of the Mental Health Foundation said it was “gobsmacking” and “not acceptable” that so much information had been removed from the “scathing” report, which had been a centralised place to keep track of how the mental health system worked.

“We need to be able to track these changes over time. The more this stuff gets hidden or gets made difficult to find or gets broken up and put in a lot of different places, the more it is going to frustrate people and feed and lack of confidence in both the Government and the minister,” Robinson said.

But the Ministry of Health said it was simply trying to modernise the way it presents data – not hide anything.

Half a year before the report was finally released health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield approved it to be published, but one of his deputies wanted to delay it further and put a “risk lens” over it.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Shaun Robinson of the Mental Health Foundation said it was gobsmacking that the report had so much removed.

Another official noted there was no legal requirement the report be produced and suggested shortening it. A third noted the huge amount of “data and negative statistics” which she said was presented without enough context.

But the team responsible for creating it fought for their corner, saying they were doing nothing that hadn’t been done for years – publishing annual and comparable data on how much mental health services are used in New Zealand.

The behind-the-scenes battle

The Office of the Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services has been releasing annual reports since 2005, usually with a lag of about a year.

But the 2018 and 2019 reports failed to appear on schedule – finally showing up in late-March 2021 as a combined and slimmed-down report, 15 pages shorter than the 2017 report, despite covering two years.

This was despite the data for the 2018 report being extracted from ministry records in July 2019, with some further data becoming available in November.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Many months before it was published Ashley Bloomfield actually approved the report to go out.

Some at the ministry blamed Covid for the delay, as well as massive changes to the mental health framework within the ministry.

A version of the 2018 report was ready in March 2020, with a final draft sent to deputy director-general Robyn Shearer in April.

Shearer said it was unlikely Bloomfield would have time to review it, and noted in a subsequent email that she was keen on presenting the report in a “different way” in the future, but “it is what it is for now”.

In early July Bloomfield signed off on publication, but this appeared to irk Shearer, she had not given it a final sign-off. Despite receiving a draft months earlier, she said she hadn’t read it.

“This has not come through my approval yet...they have bypassed me and gone straight to Ashley [Bloomfield]...I still haven't read it,” Shearer emailed two colleagues at the ministry, not the authors of the report.

“I would like a risk lens on it and I would rather we published our year in review first before this report.”

Ministry of Health communications boss Kate Clark argued that wider suicide data should be removed as the new Suicide Prevention Office would report on that.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff One official noted that there was no legal requirement for the report to be produced.

She also asked for a full list of who the report had already been sent to, and said there was “a lot of information that doesn't need to be included”.

She noted there was no legal requirement for the report to be produced and suggested that for 2019 “we could do something considerably different (and much shorter)”.

Stephen Enright, who managed the team who produced the report, pushed back on some of the removals in late-July, saying there was data in the report that would not be produced elsewhere.

“These relate to data sets and information that we doubt would be available publically (sic) if not retained in this annual report,” he wrote.

The delays continued as more senior managers at the Ministry of Health became involved.

Toni Gutschlag, acting director-general for mental health and addictions, complained that the report had “a lot of data and negative statistics but no information about what we are doing in this space?”

Enright wrote back that the data was not negative but part of an accurate statistical record built up over time – emphasising that the report was following a long-established routine.

“I don't see the statistics as negative rather they are part of an accurate record built up over time," Enright wrote.

"The form of the report has not really changed over the years."

Enright noted that the Human Rights Commission had asked where the now very-delayed report was, and asked that it be made clear that his team was not responsible for the delay.

The report remained unpublished until late-March of 2021, after Stuff reported on its absence.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Acting Deputy Director-General Mental Health and Addiction, Toni Gutschlag, said the Ministry was trying to move to release more real-time data. (File photo).

Ministry: We are trying to make data more accessible

In a written response to Stuff, Gutschlag said the email chain showed the “drive to do better” was not always easy.

“What you are seeing from the emails is a drive to do better, make things easier to read and understand and to innovate and change. That’s not always straight forward or easy process,” Gutschlag said.

She said the annual report was established before the new Mental Health Directorate was established, and a decision had been made to slim it down to focus solely on the use of the Mental Health Act, which is the law that allows people to be secluded and restrained.

“The Annual Report was originally developed before the Directorate was established. While it does provide helpful reporting on the Mental Health Act, it did not reflect our new approach or far broader work programme,” she said.

She acknowledged the report had been released very late and said the Ministry was pushing to release the same data in other forms more regularly.

But the data released elsewhere is often in a very different form.

Robinson was particularly “gobsmacked” by a decision – made late in the editing process – to remove the simple percentage of the population that access specialist services.

”It beggars belief that they are not reporting on the very thing they are trying to improve as a top priority. If the data is there why not continue to publish it in the report where people are used to seeing it? I cannot for the life of me work out why they would not do that – you are making the whole situation less transparent.”

This data is now in a new report from the Mental Health Commissioner, but it is broken up into fiscal years instead of calendar years, and is not broken down by DHB as it was in the 2017 report.

”They are making people have to hunt around in the labyrinthian reports of the Ministry of Health to try to find information that should be contained in the report – as it always has been.”