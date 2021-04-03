Aspiring politician's Make-A-Wish to hang out with New Zealand Prime Minister

Nathan Pearson’s dream of becoming New Zealand’s next prime minister took a step in the right direction when he was offered some career advice from the person in the job right now, Jacinda Ardern.

Pearson, a year 11 student at Northcote College, got to hang out with Ardern, and later his local MP Shanan Halbert, for his Make-A-Wish.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes for children aged three to 17 living with critical illnesses.

Two years ago, he was diagnosed with descending aortic root dilation, which meant his heart was at risk of rupturing or tearing at any time.

Pearson had to give up horse-riding, one of his favourite activities, but hasn’t given up hope of being New Zealand's next leader.

Supplied Ardern set up a meeting for Pearson with his local MP, Shanan Halbert, to help him pursue his dream of becoming a politician.

On March 23, Make-A-Wish granted his request of meeting Ardern and he took his younger sister, Georgia, and his parents, Mark and Natalie, with him.

The hour-long visit included a tour of Parliament, sitting in through one of the sessions and finally, meeting Ardern in her office.

“I was over the moon, we talked about politics, [the] healthcare system – everything,” Pearson said.

“She was so kind and nice about it all, and took time to really talk and listen to me... it felt so unreal.”

It was from his meeting with Ardern, and their discussion about his dream to become a politician, that he got set up to meet his local MP, Halbert.

Supplied Pearson says the meeting with Ardern was unreal, and one he got to enjoy telling his friends about.

“She thought he’d be a good person to talk to, to help pursue my political dreams. I've shown my interest in joining the youth alliance so that’s in the pipeline.”

Halbert said he and Nathan met up on Thursday following his visit to Parliament.

The pair spoke about transport, Māori wards, local housing projects and what Nathan hoped to achieve.

“He’s a special man,” Halbert said.

“It’s so important that young people find a place in politics,” Halbert said, adding that he believed youth engagement with politics was on the rise.

“We're getting better at hearing their voice.”

Make-A-Wish chief executive Pam Elgar told Stuff it was common for children to wish to meet with celebrities, but not politicians.

Nathan was the second to wish to meet a politician that she was aware of.

The first was a 13-year-old girl who wished to meet with former US president Barack Obama. It took about four years to set it up, but “we made it happen”, Elgar said.