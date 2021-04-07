Do public service bosses earn too much?

The Detail podcast looks at how we spend our money post-lockdown. (First published July 7, 2020)

OPINION: About 60,000 people live in Invercargill. The city council looks after a range of services for them; as well as the standard three waters and public transport, it runs the Southland Museum and Art Gallery and Bluff Maritime Museum through council-controlled organisations.

Well-documented problems on the council excepted, Invercargill seems to be pretty well run. You’d hope so. Its chief executive earns a little over $304,000 a year (excluding benefits) – just a bit more than the US secretary of defence.

I mean no disrespect to local government chief executives, but the secretary of defence job is a different order of magnitude to theirs. They manage a military budget of US$730 billion, about three times the size of our entire economy (and about 10,000 times the size of Invercargill City Council’s rates revenue), they also manage about 1.3 million active personnel – about the same number of people as the population of the South Island.

New Zealand’s local and central government chief executives are well remunerated, particularly when you compare them to similar offices overseas. The chief executive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is paid more than $600,000 a year, while the permanent secretary of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) receives about £200,000 (NZ$395,000).

No disrespect to MFAT, but the British FCO is a vastly larger organisation, comprising 13,700 employees according to its latest annual report. MFAT, by contrast, has just 1700.

It’s difficult not to rail against the generous pay packets of our top public servants. In many cases, particularly around the time of some great public sector scandal, they seem over-generous.

Pay in the New Zealand core public service does indeed seem high compared with the US and the UK. However, it seems roughly comparable with executive pay in the Australian public service. As our two countries have a common labour market, it only makes sense that our public service pay packets at least try to keep pace with theirs.

There’s a lot to be said for paying top dollar for public service chiefs. Reward powerful people poorly, and they’re encouraged to top up their income, opening the door to potential corruption. It’s also true that American and British public service chiefs probably have ample post-career opportunities to supplement their incomes with lucrative consulting opportunities.

The Public Service Commission, which employs and pays public sector chiefs, collects data on public service pay increases over time. The pay of public sector chief executives increased 1.2 per cent between 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Chief executive pay rises across all sectors, including commercial, were 2.9 per cent in that same period. The year before, public service chief executives’ pay rose 0.9 per cent, compared with 4.9 per cent in other sectors.

Public sector executive pay has grown at a much slower rate than private sector pay. A 2015 report from what was then the State Services Commission showed that, collectively, public sector chief executives were being paid roughly the same that year as they were seven years previously.

The total sum to pay all 23 chief executives then was $13m. Using a slightly different metric, the total figure set aside to pay the same group now is $16m – an increase of about 23 per cent.

By contrast, the chief executive’s pay at Air New Zealand more than doubled from $1.6m in 2007 to $3.7m by 2015. Before Covid, remuneration increased to $4.4m – nearly 300 per cent higher than it was 12 years before.

While executive pay remained relatively steady, median public sector salaries have risen steadily since 2001.

In 2007, the median public service income was $56,600; by 2015 it was $72,000, and as of 2020 it was $82,000. That’s an increase of about 20 per cent in the past five years, which is slower than the chief executives over that period.

The story here is one of well-paid chief executives, certainly. But the public service hasn’t lost sight of the importance of boosting other incomes too.

This doesn’t quite absolve public sector chiefs from copping some flak for what look like inflated pay packets relative to overseas comparators, but it does show that the public service is at least cognisant that the wages of ordinary staff shouldn’t be left behind.

Executive pay is something to be wary of. There’s no doubt that a poor executive can sink an organisation. But New Zealand could also be accused of importing the cult of the founder of Silicon Valley, which puts too much emphasis on finding the perfect leader and not enough at the coal face.

Ashley Bloomfield is a useful example. His pandemic leadership was invaluable, but the hiccups at the border showed that even the best boss is still reliant on a well-paid and professional workforce.

Part of the problem is cost: it would be cheaper to double the salary of MFAT’s chief executive than give every employee a $10-a-week pay rise. It’s easy to see why hiring panels are seduced by the claim to be able to eke productivity blood from the human resource stone.

The truth that better results might be attained by upping the pay of the rank and file is too expensive to contemplate.