Conservation Minister Kiritapu Allan diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer

Kiritapu Allan has stepped down from her portfolios after her diagnosis.

Labour’s Kiritapu Allan has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

The conservation and emergency management minister announced her diagnosis on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

Allan is 37 years old of Ngāti Ranginui & Ngāti Tūwharetoa and was promoted to Cabinet soon after the last election.

She is stepping down from her portfolios to take medical leave.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be ready for Kiri Allan's return once the MP has completed her cancer treatment.

Allan wrote in a harrowing Facebook post that she was starting “the fight of my life,” detailing her journey to the diagnosis.

“The ‘C’ word hits you like a jolt I had never experienced. I gripped the wall in the airport,” Allan wrote.

She also revealed that her second ultrasound took place on March 5 – the day she was handling the possible tsunami after a huge earthquake off the East Coast.

“I found myself managing the earthquakes early morning, then headed the hospital for another ultra sound at about 8am (just before the large evacuation notice - poor timing!). This was a longer ultra scan then the previous day and they took a number of smears and biopsies as well,” Allan wrote.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Kris Faafoi will take over her role in emergency management while Dr. Ayesha Verrall will take on conservation.

“I consider Kiri not just a colleague, but a friend. This news has been devastating. But I also know that Kiri is a person of determination, and as we’ve talked over the past few days I can hear how focused she is on her treatment, and ultimately her return,” Ardern said in a statement.

Speaking to reporters on the way into the Labour Party caucus meeting on Tuesday morning, Ardern said Allan doing so well on the earthquake day was extraordinary and that there was a “bit of battle” to make sure she undertook that health check on that day.

“At the time I found it remarkable to know she was dealing with that level of uncertainty around a diagnosis, and yet there she was on the podium helping to lead the country during a really dramatic civil defence moment,” Ardern said.

“It was remarkable – but she is remarkable.”

“I’ve been gutted by the news. Her whole team is. But we are also so heartened by the character and person that Kiri is.”

Ardern said Allan’s health would come first but the minister was aiming to be back after about three or four months.

Verrall said she had advised her friend to get her symptoms checked out.

“Cervical cancer strikes women in the middle of their lives when they still have so much to give to their families and communities. If you don’t know if you are due for a smear, call you GP,” Verrall said.

“I am very sad for my friend.”

Allan got her symptoms checked out after noticing pain in her back during last year’s election, then prolonged menstruation in January.

“In hindsight, there were lots of opportunities to go touch base with a doctor. But I didn’t. I put it down to work, and was on the go, and ‘that stuff usually sorts itself out.’”

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said Allan would be fighting hard.

“If anyone’s a battler and a fighter it’s Kiri.”