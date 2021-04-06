'Nui te aroha ki a koe' - Labour Māori caucus rallies behind Kiritapu Allan

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be ready for Kiri Allan's return once the MP has completed her cancer treatment.

It was a heavy weight - He kaupapa taumaha - but the love was coming out in two languages for Kiritapu Allan.

Labour's Māori caucus members have come out in support in te reo Māori after the Conservation and Emergency Management Minister’s public announcement of a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Allan is a prominent member of the 15-strong Māori caucus in the party - one of five Māori who gained a Cabinet position in the current government.

Allan announced her diagnosis on Facebook on Tuesday morning. She wrote in a harrowing post that she was starting “the fight of my life,” detailing her journey to the diagnosis.

READ MORE:

* Rangatahi speak out about social injustice and politics - even though they're too young to vote

* Te reo Māori: What the Korean Wave can teach us about language revitalisation

* Aotearoa in 20: Overcoming a rare illness gave one Māori entrepreneur the drive to succeed



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Emergency Management Minister Kiritapu Allan at the Beehive. (file)

Allan is 37 years old of Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Tūwharetoa and was promoted to Cabinet soon after the last election.

On his way to the Labour caucus meeting on Tuesday, Associate Health Minister (Māori Health) Peeni Hēnare sent his thoughts to Allan and her family. Allan, he said, was a vital member of the party's team.

"Ka nui te aroha ki a ia, me tana whānau i tēnei wā. Heoi anō, he tangata hōu, ki roto i te tīma nei, te kāhui mahi nei, (he kaimahi hōu) hei hāpai ake i āna mahi."

“We send lots of love to Kiritapu and her whānau at this hard time. But, there are new members of the team to help shoulder her work.”

On March 4, the day before several earthquakes and a tsunami hit, Allan had an ultrasound which found a 3cm growth, which at that stage was thought to be benign.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis of Ngā Puhi. (file)

“But the doctor made arrangements for me to go to the hospital the following day at the Women’s Clinic. That day also happened to be the day of the tsunamis and earthquakes,” Allan wrote on Facebook.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Allan doing so well on the earthquake day was extraordinary and that there was a “bit of a battle” to make sure she undertook that health check on that day.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis (Ngā Puhi) said Allan was a dedicated worker. He sent his support to her and wished her a speedy return home, and a speedy return to health.

"E kaha ana ia, i roto i āna mahi: He wahine, tino nui te kaha.

“She’s a hard worker in her jobs, a woman with great strength and abilities.

"Nā reira, ka tuku atu te aroha ki a ia, me te tino tūmanako, ka hoki wawe ia ki te kāinga, ka hoki (atu) ia ki te ...ora."

So, we send our aroha to her, with the big hope, she’ll be back home ASAP and getting healthy.”

Ross Giblin Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson (Ngāti Maniapoto/Ngāti Porou) says the cancer diagnosis is a kaupapa taumaha for the Māori caucus. (file)

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said news of the cancer diagnosis was a heavy weight on the Māori caucus, but there was much support for her in the group.

"Tino pōuri mātou, tino taumaha tēnei kaupapa i runga (i) tā mātou kāhui Māori, engari, he tino nui te aroha ki a ia, i tēnei wā."

”We’re sadded, taken back, as a Māori Caucus by this, but we have much aroha for her at this time.”

She is stepping down from her portfolios to take medical leave.