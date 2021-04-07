Minister Peeni Hēnare fronts for Covid-19 vaccine shot, encourages Māori vaccination

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins discusses the likelihood sports people, including the the Black Caps, would qualify to get early vaccinations.

Associate Minister for Health (Māori health) Peeni Hēnare did not explode, ignite, glow or even seem mildly perturbed.

He was, however, feeling safer.

Hēnare has fronted in Porirua for his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, hoping to encourage others, particularly Māori, to get their shot, as the programme rolls out in the face of potential vaccine hesitancy.

Speaking after his injection, he said he felt really well. “It feels like a layer of protection for myself and for my whānau.”

Joel Maxwell/Stuff Health Minister (Maori health) Peeni Hēnare after receiving his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccine was easier to take than his annual flu vaccination, he said.

“My message to whānau out there, to kiwis across Aotearoa, is to make sure you get the right information, make sure you make an informed decision, and I would encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated.”

Hēnare would travel to Te Waipounamu, the South Island, on Wednesday night to talk to Māori communities about the vaccine and “engage face-to-face” with whānau.

The Government has bought 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total on order to 10 million and enough to vaccinate the entire population.

Hēnare said the vaccinator training programme included making sure vaccinators could apply a “Māori lens” to their work in Māori communities.

‘We’ve been doing this for decades’

Hēnare received his jab at the Ora Toa Takapūwāhia Medical Centre - on track to have delivered 1000 full Pfizer doses (two-shots apiece) in the community by the end of this month.

The Ngāti Toa, iwi health provider, has used every single drop of the initially super-cooled vaccine despite only having a few hours, after thawing, to inject it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid Response minister Chris Hipkins have previously been fronting on the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out. (File)

Clinical director Sean Hanna said when the medical centre gets word that an appointment has fallen through, they “put the word out” and someone else comes in and takes the shot, “so we’ve managed to not waste any doses.”

Ora Toa is vaccinating close contacts of border workers and people working in primary health care in Porirua.

Hanna said iwi healthcare providers like Ora Toa were at the forefront of vaccinating people away from medical centres and in their homes. They had decades of experience in maintaining the “cold chain” – keeping vaccines safe and effective.

“What we’re focusing on is getting the process right, so when we’re scaling up and hopefully vaccinating the whole of Porirua City, it’s a really smooth-running operation.”

Combating vaccine hesitancy

Hēnare said he would likely get his second dose of the vaccine in Tāmaki Makaurau – Auckland – at a marae.

He said vaccine misinformation in the community had always been a challenge.

“We know we’ve got to constantly and consistently remain on message so that we can dispel much of the misinformation.”

Hēnare said part of the reason he was travelling to hui around the country was so that rather than allowing people to “fire shots on social media” about vaccination, they could talk to him directly.