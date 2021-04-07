Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks out against Australia's deportation policy on The Project Australia

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has spoken out against Australia’s controversial deportation policy, calling for New Zealanders across the ditch to be treated like Australians in New Zealand.

Appearing on Australia’s version of The Project, Ardern explained her concerns with the deportation policy.

“If it’s someone who has recently arrived in Australia and predominantly, for all intents and purposes, is a Kiwi, and has gone over to Australia and committed crimes ... fair game.

“Where we take issue is that we’ve had a large proportion, about a third of those who have been deported have not been in New Zealand for the last 10 years,” Ardern said.

“In some cases, they’ve never even been to New Zealand.”

Many people being deported here had no family ties or connections in New Zealand, Ardern continued.

Some wouldn’t even describe themselves as Kiwis, she added.

“If we have an Aussie who comes to New Zealand and lives here for 10 years and then commits a crime, we will treat them as our own.

“All we’re asking is Australia does the same.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern: “About a third of those who have been deported have not been in New Zealand for the last 10 years.”

Tensions between New Zealand and Australia have surged in recent years, since hardline enforcement of the immigration policy began in late 2014.

Since then, thousands of people have been deported to New Zealand from Australia.

In March, tensions were further inflamed after Australia deported a 15-year-old boy.

He was facing a visa cancellation for committing a crime when he asked to be returned to New Zealand.