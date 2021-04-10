Government set to spend far less on mental health than promised in 2019

The Government is set to spend far less than it promised on mental health initiatives in its 2019 Budget.

A flagship new frontline mental health service intended to keep mild and moderate patients away from hospitals had only seen $67.4 million by March – less than half the $145.3m it was due to cost by July.

The Government and Ministry of Health said Covid-19 had slowed progress and that some contracts had been signed without money yet being spent.

Yet providers in the sector claim they are having serious issues getting through the procurement process.

The news comes as the Government faces serious pressure over mental health, after Stuff revealed that a routine mental health report was held up for months as officials argued over the removal of several statistics.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Grant Robertson just before delivering the “wellbeing budget” in 2019. Less has been spent than promised from that budget.

The report revealed that the use of seclusion had spiked under the Labour Government, and it has subsequently emerged that wait times for teen mental health services are also on the rise – leading to Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson saying the crisis has worsened since Labour swept to power in 2017 promising to fix it.

Budget 2019 allocated $1.1billion in operational spending on mental health initiatives over five years, with just under $250m to be spent by this July. As of March just $216m had been spent – and some schemes were far further behind.

The gap would have been larger, but for an automatic increase in mental health spending of $88.8m that comes whenever overall health spending increases, as it did in Budget 2020.

One scheme aimed at promoting wellbeing for students in primary and intermediate schools had seen no money spent by March, despite being due to spend $1.4m by July.

Just under $11.6m was allocated for forensic mental health services, but only $7.48m had been spent by March.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Matt Doocey said the Government was good at announcing money but not actually getting it out to people.

New Zealand Union of Student Associations president Andrew Lessells said the underspend didn’t surprise him as students associations had been experiencing issues getting promised money out of the Government.

Students were promised $25m for mental health support last year but Lessells couldn’t be certain that any of it had been spent yet.

“We've seen systemic issues with money being allocated and sitting in the Ministry's coffers and not getting out on the ground.”

Just $2m was allocated to be spent in the first year, and the Ministry of Health cancelled a tender process over this, instead giving all the money to the new national polytech Te Pūkenga.

Lessells said that could make sense given the money could then go out quickly, but to the best of his knowledge, it still hadn’t been spent yet. (Te Pūkenga has been asked for comment.)

As for the money allocated to be spent for the year starting in July 2021 – in less than three months – he had not been told about any kind of tender or application process for that money yet, meaning it would likely not be available for a long while.

ROSA WOODS The Ministry of Health allocate the funding.

National’s mental health spokesman, Matt Doocey, who uncovered the funding situation using a written parliamentary question, said the Government was good at making announcements but bad at actually delivering on them.

“The Labour Party came into power on the back of a lot of people’s pain in 2017. They told people they had a plan for mental health – we don’t see it.

“We see money sitting in a bank account and not going out to services.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Covid-19 had held up a lot of the spending.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told Stuff Covid-19 had held up a lot of planned spending.

“The first year of it was always a year of it where things would be ramped up. The second year was very much affected by Covid-19 both within a DHB level but also a Ministry of Health level,” Roberston said.

“The resources have been allocated by the Government, we want to see them get out to people.”

Health Minister Andrew Little’s office directed detailed inquiries to the Ministry of Health, which also pointed to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health’s deputy director-general for mental health Toni Gutschlag made clear that any money left unspent by the end of the fiscal year would go into the next year’s mental health spending – and could mean things due to not come online for several years could happen faster.

Gutschlag said several recently-signed contracts would mean more funding was sent out before July, but the Ministry did expect to underspend on a few initiatives.

She said other funding would be contracted out but not yet spent, as it took on average 12 weeks between a contract being signed and services actually being delivered.

“In the initial stages of the roll-out of new services the Ministry has needed to balance taking action quickly and taking time to collaboratively design services.”

Māori Health NGO Te Rau Ora’s CEO Maria Baker told Stuff she had seen some good initiatives funded, but the entire procurement process was still bound up in “the old way of doing things”.

“People have been quoting those numbers [from Budget 2019]. If we’re looking on the ground we are just seeing some of that coming through now,” Baker said.

She called for the Government to prioritise Māori-led funding as they had far worse outcomes, and in many cases couldn’t afford to go to GPs where new services were being installed.