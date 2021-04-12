Waka Kotahi-NZTA board member slams new train as 'worst of both worlds'

Two reporters went head to head to see if the car would win over the train commute to Auckland.

Critics who think the new passenger rail service between Hamilton and Auckland is a bit slow and ineffective have found an unlikely ally: Patrick Reynolds, a member on the board of the Government agency that bankrolled the service to the tune of nearly $80 million.

In a tweet, Reynolds said the service was the “worst of both worlds” and it is “[v]ery hard to see how it will attract much ridership”, until problems with the speed of the trains were fixed.

The train, known as Te Huia opened earlier this month and runs two return services between Hamilton and Auckland each weekday.

But critics have noted the train takes far too long to be a serious commuter service. A journey on Te Huia to Auckland will take about 98 minutes to get from Hamilton to Papakura.

People wanting to get to the Auckland CBD will then need to get on another train to Britomart, taking about 50 minutes.

Critics have found an unlikely ally in Reynolds, who sits on the board of Waka Kotahi, the NZ Transport Agency.

Over the weekend Reynolds, who was not on the board when Waka Kotahi signed-off on Te Huia, took to Twitter to discuss the services shortcomings.

Replying to another tweet about the train, Reynolds wrote:

“Te Huia’s current pattern is both slow + poor coverage, worst of both worlds, is one-way effectively; no way to go AKL-HAM in a day, blows through stations it should serve,” Reynolds said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Te Huia commuter train from Hamilton to Auckland has been criticised for being too slow.

The tweet has since been deleted. Reynolds expressed an interest in commenting on them on Monday morning, but stopped responding to requests for comment that afternoon.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said that improvements would be made to Te Huia.

“By providing a modern rail service, Waikato commuters now have a real choice between being stuck in traffic or a productive train trip.

“We’ve always intended to make improvements to the Te Huia service as time goes on,” Wood said.

He said questions about the appropriateness of the comments should be put to Waka Kotahi chair Sir Brian Roche.

Stuff Patrick Reynolds Tweet

Roche was aware of the tweets, but could not be reached for comment, although it’s understood he’s likely to address the remarks in future.

Waka Kotahi put up $79.8m of the estimated $91.37m cost for the service.

National party transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said he actually agreed with Reynolds

“I actually agree with those comments – this has the potential to be a $90m white elephant because it is slow and the taxpayer is funding it to an extraordinary degree,” Woodhouse said.

Whether that’s appropriate for him to say while he was an NZTA board member was a matter for the Minister.