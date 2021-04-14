Housing bonus: National say councils should be given $50,000 for every new house built

National Party leader Judith Collins talks about the new housing policy and her leadership.

National is pushing for councils to be incentivised to consent and see built as many new houses as possible – by $50,000 a pop.

The party is proposing that for every house a council consents and allows to be built over the five-year historical average, central Government kicks in $50,000 for the infrastructure.

This would replace the Government’s $3.8 billion housing infrastructure fund, which the Government says will help deliver 80,000 to 130,000 new houses – or between $29,000 and $48,000 per house.

But the policy is technically uncapped, meaning it could cost more than $3.8b if put into place - although that would mean tens of thousands of new houses.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Judith Collins says councils should be given a bonus for allowing more housing.

It is the latest salvo in the contentious political battle over housing, coming weeks after the Government announced a package of policies including tax changes and infrastructure funding.

The new policy came as National leader Judith Collins re-emphasised her belief that emergency legislation was needed, so developers can bypass planning laws and build new housing to bring a halt to rapidly rising prices.

Collins has put forward an emergency bill to do this, similar to one used in Christchurch after the earthquakes, which would expire after four years.

“The time has come for an extraordinary solution to this unfolding emergency. We need to short circuit the faltering RMA to get more houses built,” Collins said.

“National doesn't share Labour’s view that you can tax your way out of a housing shortage.”

She told Stuff on Wednesday morning that the policy would take in dwellings, not just standalone homes - meaning councils would be incentivised to allow many apartments to be built.

Collins is seeking to bypass the members’ bill ballot process by winning over 61 non-executive MPs, which would bring the bill to the House immediately. This is extremely unlikely to happen as it would require Labour MPs to support the bill.

National Party infrastructure spokesman Andrew Bayly said the $50,000 grant would be a simple incentive for councils to allow more houses to be built.

“We’re saying to councils that for every extra house they build, the Government will provide $50,000 for infrastructure – no ifs, no buts, and no complex hurdles,” Bayly said.

“This sensible move can be done right now to address the housing shortage and help first-home buyers.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says a “toxic mix” of planning laws were stopping housing being built.

Bayly said the Government had been vague on how it would allocate the $3.8b for housing infrastructure, which would lead to complex hurdles that would stop the funding getting out the door.

“Councils and developers will be forced into a drawn-out negotiation with Wellington bureaucrats to get funding, showing how each new development meets whatever criteria this Government finally announces.”

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said a “toxic mix” of land use restrictions and consenting rules limited the new land available for housing.

“The emergency measures will turn the tables from a situation where housing developers have to bend over backwards to get permission to build new housing to a situation where councils are incentivised to make building houses as quick and easy as possible,” Willis said.

“This bill gives councils permission – in fact it requires them – to say ‘yes’ to housing development and to get as much new housing built as they can as soon as is possible.”

Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern was asked about supporting emergency legislation when it was first proposed in January, after house prices had rocketed up 20 per cent in a year.

She demurred – pointing to the work the Government had done with the national policy statement on urban development, despite the fact this doesn’t go into full effect until 2024.

“The point that’s being made is: what can we learn from Christchurch? And there particularly some of the work that was done around land supply was one of those critical learnings that we’ve picked up on. You know, that is why we’ve already put in place that significant national policy statement, which says to all councils across New Zealand: you have to free up land supply to make sure we have enough housing for our population,” Ardern said.

The Government was keen to work with National on wider reform of the Resource Management Act, she said.