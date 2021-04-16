Amazon may be on the way to New Zealand, as Government signs subsidy deal

Amazon, one of the world’s largest companies, is coming to New Zealand.

The online retail giant, which boasts annual revenues greater than the size of New Zealand’s entire economy, has minted a deal with the Government that will see hundreds of millions of dollars in film subsidies paid out to the firm, and a deal for potential future investment in areas as diverse as drones and healthcare.

The company’s film arm is already in the country, filming a TV series based on The Lord of the Rings.

But, following an agreement with the government to secure the higher-than-usual subsidies attached to the film, Amazon agreed to send a team of senior staff to New Zealand to look for “opportunities”.

RNZ A landmark deal has been agreed with Amazon for the Lord of the Rings television series currently being filmed in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Taxpayers to fork out $1 billion in film subsidies over the next five years

* Taxpayer grants to Lord of the Rings represent 'significant fiscal risk' to Government finances

* Lord of the Rings screen grant could be precious for Amazon



Leon Neal/Getty Images It is unconfirmed whether the company will open a local distribution centre for its famous online shop.

The first season of the TV show alone could spend $650 million, qualifying for a subsidy of $160 million.

A clearly pleased Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash defended the cost of the subsidies and pointed to the sheer size and scale of the project.

“This will be the largest television series ever made,” Nash said. He said it would be the largest TV series ever filmed in the global history of television.

“These grants are part and parcel of the international film industry, and without this you don’t get a look in the door.”

In the agreement with the New Zealand Government, obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, the company committed to partnering with local firms to invest in research and development in sectors as diverse as drones, costume design and healthcare.

The deal could also see the company establishing offshoots of its other businesses here.

It is unconfirmed whether Amazon will open a local distribution centre for its famous online shop, which would likely upend the local retail sector. The company isn't obliged to start new businesses in New Zealand, but as a minimum it is required to partner with local research houses.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The company’s film arm is already filming a TV series based on The Lord of the Rings in New Zealand. Pictured: the closed off set in Kumeu.

The deal commits the company to running an innovation programme alongside the films, obliging it to “build a wider relationship between New Zealand and the Amazon group”.

Nash said the company would look at areas to innovate in the New Zealand economy that corresponded with the needs of each season of the series.

“They would work closely with MBIE and with our industries to look at where innovation can occur depending on where it is needed in a particular series,” Nash said.

The deal, technically a memorandum of understanding, was arranged after Amazon sought a greater subsidy than was available to many ordinary productions under New Zealand’s screen production grant scheme.

All productions get a 20 per cent rebate of spending in the country, but large productions that offer “significant economic benefits” are invited to apply for an additional 5 per cent rebate, which they negotiate with the Government.

The company’s agreement with the Government said that it will look at research and development relating to marketing of augmented reality and gaming, as well as the production of drones used for filming and costume design.

Nash didn’t know whether outgoing Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest people, would be among the corporate visitors.

“Jeff is always welcome,” Nash said.

Stuff Economic development minister Stuart Nash has defended the cost of the Government’s film subsidies.

The agreement stipulates that the delegation will include Senior Managers, Directors and Vice Presidents. The visit was initially meant to be in person, but may now be conducted virtually, thanks to the pandemic.

The production has made bold claims about its economic impact. One of its application documents estimated the TV series would lead to 51,000 nights spent in hotels, 76,000 car hires, and 29,000 truck and van hires.

A separate Deloitte report said the production would help the screen sector add $500 million to the economy by 2024.

No stone was left unturned in the Government’s negotiations.

The Government even negotiated for a member of the NZ Film Commission to be “escorted down the red carpet” at the series premiere, to be given the “opportunity to speak with interested members of the press”.

Officials had hoped to announce parts of the deal on International Hobbit Day, the birthday of Frodo Baggins, usually observed on September 22.

John Locher/AP It’s unclear if Amazon’s Jeff Bezos will be among the company’s corporate visitors to New Zealand.

The deal has grown out of the massive taxpayer subsidy for the Lord of the Rings films. Because the scheme is entirely uncapped, Treasury has classed it as a “significant fiscal risk” to the Crown, and Parliamentary written questions have revealed that it estimates the Government to be on the hook for $1 billion over the next five years to subsidise The Lord of the Rings and other films.

Nash said the first season of the TV series could spend $650m in New Zealand, allowing it to qualify for a $162m subsidy. Subsequent seasons would see Amazon coming back for the subsidy, but the Government has not guaranteed that each season will get the full 25 per cent.

Documents seen by Stuff said the production could film five seasons in New Zealand as well as a spin-off series over the next decade. While it would undoubtedly deliver economic benefits, a production of that length would have the Government on the hook for many hundreds of millions of dollars.

Amazon has been approached for comment.

Audio provided by RNZ.