Covid-19: The billion-dollar plan to get everyone who wants a jab vaccinated by 2022

New Zealand's slow rollout of covid-19 vaccines has allowed health officials to observe various aspects of other nations' programmes.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield says he is confident everyone over-16 will be able to get both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine before the end of 2021.

In a briefing to media on Thursday Bloomfield and two health officials sought to put some meat on the bones of the mass vaccine roll out plan, which has been critiqued as vague and ill-defined.

From July everyone aged 16 or over would be able to obtain the two-shot Pfizer vaccine in a number of ways – all for free.

They could visit their general practitioner, book in to pop-up or mobile clinics, or walk in to “super clinics” at locations like Eden Park, where tens of thousands might be vaccinated in a single day.

Bloomfield revealed the cost of the vaccine and its roll out to be somewhere between $1 billion and $2b – about 5 to 10 per cent of the routine annual health budget.

Charles Krupa/AP There is enough Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ordered to vaccinate everyone aged over 16.

And he defended the pace of the roll out so far, saying it had taken six weeks to get through the first 100,000 doses – then just a week to get to do half that again.

"Last Thursday was when we had 100,000 doses administered - by the end of today it will be 150,000,” Bloomfield said.

Ramping up the system from 15,000 doses a day to 60,000

Bloomfield said that after scaling the system up to between 12,000 and 15,000 doses it would plateau until July, when the mass-vaccination of the whole population would begin.

Before July around 1.7 million people at higher risk of getting the virus should be able to access it from the start of May.

From July it would ramp up to 50,000 to 60,000 doses a day in order to get the vaccine to the entire over-16 population by the end of the year.

“I'm really confident that the health system can do it. Every day they deliver a huge amount of service,” Bloomfield said.

Supplied The Government's rollout plan.

Much of this would be done by GPs, but not every GP would be trained and able to use the vaccine.

Bloomfield said the role of GPs had been evolving from large hubs to individuals vaccinating, so he could understand why some GPs were a bit confused, but their peak bodies should be able to help clarify things.

Special supervaccination clinics would also be set up that could vaccinate up to 20,000 people in a day, at places like stadiums and sportgrounds.

“You won’t have to have booked in to have a vaccine. We will have plenty of provision for people to walk-in.”

Esteban Felix/AP Mass vaccination clinics, like this one in Chile, would be used.

Bloomfield said non-trained volunteers would be useful to help run these events – and the ministry had been talking to the Electoral Commission about tapping into their 20,000 strong workforce used around elections.

Already in Auckland Counties Manukau District Health Board chief executive Fepulea'i Margie Apa said one large site had been set up in Highbrook, and was currently administering 800 doses day.

She hoped to have up to 23 set up across the northern region soon.

Pharmacies were not being used at this point, but could be used in the future if needed. Bloomfield said it was useful to leave pharmacies’ capacity to be used for rolling out the normal flu vaccine and the Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) catchup programme.

Bloomfield said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had spoken to Pfizer in recent weeks and the Government were absolutely confident about getting their full order of the vaccine by October 2021.

He reiterated that GPs would not be able to charge in any way for administering the vaccine – every appointment should be free.

And he said the Ministry of Health was keen to make sure that the vaccine was available across sparsely-populated rural areas as well as big cities, leaving no “long tail” of rural vaccines.

Bloomfield said there were contingency plans in place to run the vaccine program under a level 4 lockdown, although this would be a “challenge”.

He said there were also plans to rapidly vaccinate an area if an outbreak happened there.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said he was confident the health system was up to it.

Digital register to be ‘single source of truth’

At the heart of this roll out would be the digital Covid immunisation register and an attached national booking system that everyone and their doctors could log in to book vaccines and check their vaccination status.

Deputy director-general Shayne Hunter said this new booking system would be available from the end of May and would be ready to handle the huge load of people booking vaccines as the scale ramped up.

He noted that it would allow people to have their second dose of the vaccine – which should be three or more weeks later than the first – at a different location than the first.

“The national booking system’s role is to allow people to pre-register and actually book an appointment that suits their time. It also allows you to book your first dose and actually have your second dose at a different location,” Hunter said.

This system had been built on top of similar overseas systems. The data itself will be held in Australia.

Hunter said this Covid immunisation register would be the “single source of truth” on who had been vaccinated and with what dose and had been through 21 separate iterations.

“If we ever had to do something like a recall, that’s the place we would go to know who has had a vaccine.”