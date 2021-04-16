Covid-19: The Government media bailout - who got what

Media companies large and small claimed funding from the Government’s media package last year.

In April 2020, Broadcasting, Communications and Media Minister Kris Faafoi announced a $50 million support package for media struggling because of the Covid pandemic.

Most of the funding went to broadcast media, including $20.5m to cut Kordia TV and FM transmission fees. Officials won't reveal which broadcasters claimed that money, or how much, citing commercial sensitivity.

However, Stuff can reveal who got what when it comes to the rest of the cash.

All up, the Government’s own TVNZ was the biggest beneficiary, getting more than $5 million from the package. Stuff Ltd., publisher of this website, followed on $2.37 million, almost equal to rival media company NZME, which got $2.19m.

Supplied Who received what from the Government’s media package.

The first tranche of the package was $1.3m to purchase subscriptions to paywalled media sites for Government employees. This fund burst its budget slightly, coming in at $1.5m

The biggest winner here was Fourth Estate Holdings, owners of the NBR, who received $271,120.

The next pool of funding was set aside to buy up ad space for government departments in media publications. The biggest winners here were NZME, publishers of the NZ Herald and the Newstalk ZB radio station, who got $1.9m, nearly half the total advertising spend.

Stuff Ltd received $1.15m and TVNZ got $1.1m.

Allied Press, publisher of the Otago Daily Times, received $157,180.

The next tranche of funding, totalling $4m was paid out equally to nearly every small publication in New Zealand.

Each publication got $12,085 and because both NZME and Stuff Ltd. dominate the local publishing sectors in New Zealand, both companies received the sum multiple times over.

More than 300 small publications claimed the funding.

Finally, companies that broadcast NZ on Air content had their contributions slashed by 80 per cent.

This cut the fees that media companies pay when they host content funded by NZ on Air.

The big winner here was the Government’s own TVNZ, which received $1m more than its nearest competitor Mediaworks TV (now Discovery).

TVNZ got more than $4.1m dollars in reduced NZ on Air contributions, compared to $3m for Mediaworks.

Stuff Ltd. also received funding in this round, totalling $815,000.

Māori media was hard done by. The publishers of e-Tangata received just $1,320.

This tranche of funding was meant to pay out $16.5m over the 2020/21 financial year. Meaning more disbursements are likely.

The funding is a far cry from the Government funding doled out to another media proprietor, Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, founder and shareholder in Amazon.com.

Stuff reported on Friday Amazon will receive a 25 per cent rebate on money spent in New Zealand making its Lord of the Rings TV series.

It’s estimated the first series will receive a subsidy of $165m, and the film subsidy regime will cost New Zealand about $1 billion in the next five years.