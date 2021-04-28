Government may axe promised roads, as costs mount in $12b infrastructure package

The Government’s flagship infrastructure programme, the most expensive in modern history, is in danger of collapse, with Transport Minister Michael Wood now refusing to say whether all the 22 projects promised nearly a year ago will actually be built in the way they were announced.

That puts the fate of $6.8 billion worth of road and rail infrastructure up in the air, and could lead to projects like Auckland’s $1.3b Mill Rd, or Wellington’s $817m Otaki to North of Levin and $258m Melling Interchange either pared back or dropped entirely.

In January last year, the Government announced the NZ Upgrade Programme, a $12 billion infrastructure package which included upgrades to schools, hospitals and infrastructure needed to combat climate change.

The centrepiece of the project was $6.8b lavished on transport projects of which $5.3b was to be spent on roads.

The $5.3b cost of those projects was taken from the best estimates of Waka Kotahi-NZTA at the time. After the projects were green lit, Waka Kotahi went back and did a more detailed costing of the roads, a practice known as baselining.

Documents released to Stuff under the Official Information Act show that this took almost a year. Each month, officials provided an update to the Transport Minister Phil Twyford and later Michael Wood.

Some of these briefings warned that the baselines were facing pressures that could push costs significantly higher than those forecast in January 2020. They also warn that there is no contingency fund built into the Upgrade funding for transport, meaning any overruns will force Wood to go back to the Finance Minister for more money.

Wood has finally received advice based on those baselines. When asked by Stuff about the cost pressures mentioned in the OIAs, Wood said that the baselines responded to cost escalation seen across the country post-Covid.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is considering advice on the Upgrage Programme, and is weighing up whether all the projects will be implemented.

“Given the Programme was announced pre-COVID, a baselining exercise has been done to provide more certainty around the scope, cost and schedule of the programme,”

When asked specifically whether he could commit to delivering all the projects announced back in January 2020, Wood declined to answer. Instead, he said the Government was weighing up its options.

“Ministers are considering this advice and an announcement will be made in the future,” Wood said.

Stuff has already seen early snippets of the advice provided to wood, in a wad of heavily redacted papers from the Ministry of Transport. Requests to see the finished baselines have been rebuffed.

One briefing warned of a “significant increase in [the] volume of property transactions required” by projects in the programme and said that “unplanned cost increases are an emerging issue”.

Another said that the Wood would be advised in March of this year about the “total set of choices or trade-offs that may be required to deliver the Programme”.

Another paper said that Crown financed projects, including NZ Upgrade programme had “incorporated risk that would normally be measured through separate pre-implementation steps”.

That means Crown itself wore the risk of any cost overruns when it took on the projects in January, knowing the cost-estimates were fairly high-level and didn’t give a detailed picture of the programme.

“[A]s a result, these projects may face a likelihood of increased cost and time pressures, causing possible delays and cost overruns,” the briefing said.

A spokesperson for Waka Kotahi acknowledged the “cost challenges” in the project, and said the initial estimates for some projects were completed at a very early stage.

“Infrastructure programmes like NZUP which are large, complex and have a number of interdependencies typically have cost challenges.

“When the NZ Upgrade Programme was initiated some projects were still in their early stages of development, with detailed project information still being established. Following significant project development work, Waka Kotahi has recently completed a baseline exercise to provide updated information and a stronger basis for decision-making to Ministers around the scope, cost and schedule of each project.

“This information has now been provided to the Ministers of Transport and Infrastructure following the completion of the baseline exercise,” they said.

Some early projects in the Upgrade programme are safe - as they’ve already begun work.

“Already 13 projects are in construction around the country creating jobs, like the third main rail line in Auckland and road upgrades in Hawke’s Bay, West Coast, and Northland,” Wood said.

“Other NZUP projects, including SH1/Walnut Ave in Ashburton and stage one of Takitimu North Link in Tauranga, are expected to start construction this year,” he said.

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme

The projects were politically contentious at the time - many were roads that National had wanted to build had it won the 2017 election. The coalition Government rearranged the Government’s transport priorities in 2018 leading to many of those roads being dropped.

But by late 2019, in the face of intense political pressure, the Government altered its borrowing track and funded the roads, announcing them just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit New Zealand.

The projects were announced in a lavish press conference overlooking Auckland harbour. At the time Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they were a “a once in a lifetime opportunity to invest in New Zealand – modernising our infrastructure, preparing for climate change and helping grow the economy”.

“The previous Government announced a number of projects but never funded them. This Coalition Government is committing funding and getting the job done,” Ardern said.

Upgrades to the Melling Interchange are part of the programme.

The projects were to be overseen by Twyford, then the Minister of Transport, and Grant Robertson, the Minister of Finance. The Government also established an Oversight Group, which would look after the programme as a whole, separate from the individual parts of the Government that would be responsible for delivering the roads.

In September, that Group briefed Ministers that the “immediate focus should be on establishing a robust baseline for the Programme”.

Baselines would need to “better define benefits, scope, schedule and cost estimation”.

The baselines are now with the Minister, who has difficult decisions to make: he could either rescope the projects, paring them back into cheaper versions of what was promised; he could knock on the Finance Minister’s door for more money; or he could drop some projects entirely.

Part of the problem Wood faces is the way the Upgrade Programme was financed. Nearly all road projects in New Zealand are paid for by Waka Kotahi using money collected mainly from fuel taxes and road user charges. The Upgrade programme went in over the top of this and funded roads using debt and taxation.

The problem for Wood is that any additional funding for the Upgrade projects will also have to come from debt and taxation. That means Wood will have to compete with other Ministers for the very limited pool of new capital spending, should his projects need extra funding.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Green Party’s transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter has been a critic of the Upgrade programme's focus on roads and welcomed the opportunity to re-look at the spending on roads.

Officials warned wood that the “Crown funds set up under the term of the last Government have limited (or no contingency) available it is likely that Ministerial decisions will be required to resolve cost pressures and/or re-scope projects across the Crown portfolio”.

“Changes to the project or programme baselines require approval from the Ministers of Finance and Transport,” officials said.

The Government could decide to top-up the programme in the Budget. The current multi-year Capital allowance is $7.8b across the next four budgets - about $1.8b a year. But that money is hotly contested by all ministers, who might object to Transport taking money to top up their own projects.

Re-cancelling, un-cancelled roads

National’s transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse accused the Government of a “flip-flop-flip,” because many of the roads were initially promised under the previous Government, but were effectively dropped by the coalition.

He said the Government should top-up the Upgrade fund to get the roads build.

“I think they should put money into them. We've invested heavily as a response to Covid. Good infrastructure projects would be a major boost to the economy”.

But the Green Party’s transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter disagreed. Although an Associate Transport Minister in the previous Government, she publicly disputed the resource the Upgrade Programme placed on roads.

She said it was “encouraging” that the Government was looking at reprioritising transport spending.

“We really wanted there to be a strong value for money lens over the whole project,” she said, noting that some of the roads had high costs and low benefits.

“We could improve the roads that are there without spending billions of dollars on new capacity and we can and should be focusing on transport modes like improving the trian network north of Wellington so that it could have more high frequency trains,” she said.

Genter is currently trying to force a select committee inquiry into the dramatic cost escalations seen in infrastructure projects in New Zealand, most recently seen in Wellington’s Transmission Gully, which blew out from $850m to $1.25b.