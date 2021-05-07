Public servants 'blindsided' by hearing about pay freeze in the media first

The pay freeze will apply to those earning $100,000 or more a year, while pay increases for those earning under $60,000 will be prioritised.

Tens of thousands of public sector workers first found out about their pay being frozen in the media, rather than from their own organisations.

Public sector employees told Stuff they felt “blindsided” when first hearing about the three-year pay freeze from social media and online news stories on Wednesday morning, with “sheepish” internal communications not coming until much later – if at all.

One said the lack of prior communication underlined how “contemptuous and hurtful” the move felt.

Public service minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday that pay restraint first implemented during the Covid-19 lockdown would continue for another three years.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Public service minister Chris Hipkins announced the move on Wednesday morning.

That meant no pay rises for those on more than $100,000 and something close to a freeze for anyone on more than $60,000, with payrises only approved in very exceptional circumstances.

The move covers core Government departments as well as health workers. More autonomous entities like the police and Defence Force also must take the guidance into account.

One senior public servant said the fact workers found out about the freeze in the news was unacceptable.

“You didn’t even let those impacted find out about it before it flashed up on their screens on Stuff. That’s what makes it feel so contemptuous and so hurtful,” the public servant said, who wanted to remain anonymous to protect their job, as did all the public servants quoted in this story.

Chris McKeen PSA head Erin Polaczuk said the union should have been consulted about the move.

“Instead, beleaguered public sector internal communications teams issued belated and sheepish emails from their chief executives with condescending and anodyne all-of-staff messages which brushed off [the] decision's real-life implications.”

A DHB manager said one of their staffers first heard about the freeze when a colleague said she was quitting because of it. Another asked for help with applying for jobs in the private sector.

“I'm deflated. Motivating a team in this environment is exhausting. DHB staff are going to go through a huge upheaval in the next 18 months, and non-clinical staff know that many may lose their jobs.”

One Ministry of Social Development worker in a non-Wellington role said the organisation had still not contacted her about the news as of Thursday afternoon.

Another said they were “blindsided” by finding out in the media.

Many say they are gutted by the move and are considering a career change.

Internal official communications emails about the pay freeze, seen by Stuff, did not come until much later on Wednesday.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Public servants mostly found out about the move from the media.

They often mentioned that workers would have already seen the news in the media, and argued that the freeze was not a reflection on the work done by public servants during the pandemic.

“It is very important to recognise that pay restraint in the public sector does not in any way diminish the value placed on our service to our country,” Defence Force HR head Elizabeth Huckerby wrote.

“It is simply intended to acknowledge that many New Zealanders are facing considerable financial uncertainty; that it will take some time to rebuild the economy and that we all need to shoulder the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield’s email to Ministry of Health staff was not sent until close to 6pm, almost nine hours after the announcement.

ROBERT KITCHIN Bloomfield’s email to staff did not come until much later in the day.

“The announcement doesn’t take away from our significant achievements over the last year. We continue to work with a spirit of service towards our goal of pae ora – health futures for all New Zealanders.”

One public servant said it was a “huge kick in the guts” after working extreme hours during the pandemic.

“The only way I’ll ever be able to support my family and own a home is by leaving and charging back my services via consultancies for twice the price.”

Public Services Association National Secreaty Erin Polaczuk said the move was a shock to members and the union was not consulted.

“2020 was a rough year. We had to get used to nasty surprises and bad news, but the Government’s pay restrictions still came as a shock to PSA members,” Polaczuk said.

“Whether they’re biosecurity officers, mental health counsellors or hospital administrators, public servants gave everything they’ve got to protect New Zealand and help this country recover. They deserve better than this.”

“Workers should be included in making decisions that affect our lives. The Government did not engage with the PSA about this policy, and public servants were not consulted. That’s deeply disappointing.”

Hipkins told Stuff it was not possible to contact the tens of thousands of public sector workers about the announcement before making it.

“The reality is there are tens of thousands of people and it is not possible to communicate with each and every one of them individually before making that announcement,” Hipkins said.

“The Public Service Commission would have relayed what was happening to the chief executives, what they chose to share with staff was ultimately up to them."

“The reality is we are living in quite constrained fiscal times. People’s pay will still go up because in many cases because those collective agreements will still have increases built in.”

Hipkins was unable to say how much money would be saved because of the complexity of collective agreements.

“We do have to get to the point where we get the books back into surplus.”

The Green Party have launched a petition to campaign against the move.