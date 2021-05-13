Department of Conservation caught charging plug-in hybrid EV with diesel power

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has been charging one of its electric vehicles with power from a diesel generator, undercutting the car’s goal of providing low or no emissions power.

The vehicle isn’t a full electric vehicle, but a Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid EV.

It’s located on Rakiura-Stewart Island, where it’s been since October 2020, and is charged with electricity from the Stewart Island Electrical Supply Authority (SIESA), which provides the island’s domestic electric and industrial electricity.

The problem for DOC is that SIESA’s power comes from five diesel generators, meaning the plug-in is effectively getting electricity from a diesel generator. The car also runs on petrol.

National’s climate change spokesperson Stuart Smith discovered the electrical irony in written questions to Conservation minister Kiritapu Allan, whose conservation responsibilities currently sit with Ayesha Verrall.

“It shows that some of these things are more about signalling your virtue than making a difference,” Smith said.

He said the Government was “rushing” out EVs without waiting to see whether they would actually make a difference.

“The reality is a diesel vehicle would have less emissions than charging the electricity from a diesel generator,” Smith said.

DOC’s Rakiura Operations Manager Ren Leppin said the Operations Team were investigating options for solar power for the office and workshop on the island.

Leppin said this would “remove reliance on diesel generation and reduce our carbon footprint”, however they didn’t know when the solar system would be installed.

But Smith isn’t so sure about this idea, saying he doesn’t think Rakiura’s climate is amenable to solar infrastructure.

“If there’s solar for example then you can guarantee it’s not charging a hell of a lot on quite a few days of the year,” he said.

The Government has faced persistent difficulty converting its vehicle fleet to electric. Last term, the Government quietly abandoned a target to make the Crown fleet emissions-free by mid-2025.

Transport Minister Michael Wood is set to announce policies this week on further decarbonising the transport sector.