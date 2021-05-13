Emergency housing shake-up in Rotorua, with Government planning to directly contract motels

More than a hundred people packed out a public meeting on Wednesday night in central Wellington to address issues around crime, safety, housing and the need for more support services.

The Government will directly contract motels in Rotorua for emergency housing.

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the move would make it easier to deliver “wrap-around support services” to families and whanau living in motels.

Rotorua has been at the centre of recent, damning reports of the state of families living in motels. RNZ reported on families living in motels overrun with crime and violence.

The change will end the practice of mixed-use motels, which were unpopular with Rotorua accommodation providers who often didn’t know if their guests would be emergency housing tenants or another member of the public if booking were made through a third-party website like Expedia.

Those moteliers would often only know whether their guests were emergency housing tenants when they arrived at the motel and asked for the bill to be paid by their case manager.

Woods said the change would “bring certainty to the Rotorua accommodation sector by having motels used exclusively for emergency housing, and help ensure there is separate suitable accommodation facilities for domestic and international visitors.

“Central government agencies have worked with council, iwi and NGOs to find solutions and we are investigating how this approach could support better outcomes in other areas with high levels of emergency housing”.

National’s housing spokesperson Nicola Willis said that the Government needed to fix the nationwide emergency housing problem - not just the situation in Rotorua.

“If it's not good enough for families in Rotorua, why is it good enough for families in every other part of New Zealand?

“Rotorua is but one region with problems in emergency housing,” Willis said.

Over the weekend, Willis challenged the Government to end emergency housing within a year and replace it with transitional housing, which includes more wrap-around support.

A taskforce from central government has been working with the Rotorua Lakes District Council and Te Arawa iwi to provide better support and outcomes for people living in emergency housing motels and the community.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will take over responsibility for contracting motels used for emergency housing.

Along with Kāinga Ora, HUD is currently assessing which of the current motels being used for emergency housing in Rotorua have facilities suitable for emergency housing.

Sepuloni said Ministry of Social Development and HUD were working with Te Arawa and other service providers to establish a “housing hub,” which would include contracting for wrap around support services for whanau and tamariki in motels.

She said the Hub would be up and running “in the coming months”.

“Once established the Housing Hub will be community led, and will provide a place where people needing emergency housing can also have their holistic care needs assessed and addressed, with placements triaged into appropriate accommodation,” Sepuloni said.