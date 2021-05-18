Electoral Commission urges Parliament to lower 5 per cent party vote threshold and abolish coat-tailing - again

Enrol early, vote early and vote close to home - that's the advice the Electoral Commission is giving to ensure voting happens safely at this year's general election.

The Electoral Commission is urging the Government to radically change the electoral system – lowering the party vote thresholds and abolishing the coat-tailing rule.

This would stop parties like the Māori Party from having a second MP after winning a single electorate seat, and would heighten the chance that smaller parties like the Opportunities Party or the Conservatives make it into Parliament.

The Commission, which runs New Zealand’s elections, made the recommendation in their review of the 2020 election, repeating a recommendation first made by the body in 2012.

“The Commission considers that the 2012 Review of MMP recommendations would improve New Zealand’s voting system and again recommends that they be considered by Parliament,” the Commission wrote in its report.

The 2012 review followed a 2011 referendum on whether or not to keep New Zealand’s electoral system, and was largely ignored by then-Justice Minister Judith Collins.

After two rounds of public consultation the Commission recommended that the 5 per cent party vote threshold be lowered to 4 per cent.

This would mean a party that won just 4 per cent of the party vote – as the Conservative Party almost managed in 2014 – would be elected to Parliament.

Meanwhile the “coat-tailing” rule – which allows parties to ignore the five per cent threshold if they win an electorate seat – would be abolished. The coat-tailing rule currently allows the Māori Party to have a second MP alongside Rawiri Waititi, despite only winning 1.2 per cent of the party vote.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said any reform to MMP would have “significant implications” and would benefit from cross-party and public consultation.

“Parliament’s Justice Committee, which is conducting is examining many of the issues covered in this 2020 Electoral Commission report, may consider MMP review recommendations as part of its current inquiry.”

Green Party justice spokeswoman Golriz Ghahraman has a members’ bill that would enact the changes in the ballot and said it was only proper that parties follow the suggestion of the impartial Commission.

“The Green Party's stance is that, given we as politicians have something to gain from potential failures in democracy, we should actually lean into adopting recommendations of the expert independent bodies like the Electoral Commission in whole,” Ghahraman said.

“Some of the recommendations will benefit some parties and some of them will adversely impact on some parties depending on your size, but we shouldn't cherry-pick.”

National’s Nick Smith said the recommendation hadn't gone to National’s caucus but he was doubtful they would have changed their view from earlier – which was against serious change.

“We have historically supported the five per cent party threshold – because we think a fragmentation of parties makes the process of providing stable Government more difficult,” Smith said.

“The main party that has missed out in four to five per cent in the first MMP election was a conservative Christian party, so it’s not based on any favouritism to parties on the left or right, but rather a view that parties should represent a large proportion of the community.”

Smith said the coat-tailing rule made sense as electorate MPs naturally had to represent a large swathe of their geographic communities.”

“I think David Seymour is a better member for Parliament for also having constituency work.”

He said it would be “very partisan” for the Government to act on the recommendation given it would hurt the Māori Party.

ACT leader David Seymour also rejected the need for any change, saying electoral systems benefited from very infrequent change.

“At the moment, there is a trade-off between proportionality and, frankly, keeping out fringe extremist groups that can actually lead to a lot of disruption,” Seymour said.

He said one of New Zealand’s “great strengths” was the fact no one questions the Electoral Commission and the body making these kinds of recommendations repeatedly could weaken that.

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, herself in Parliament because of the coat-tailing rule, said the threshold should be lowered to 2.5 per cent.

“It’s critical that tangata whenua are able to participate fully and fairly in all of the Crown decision-making processes.”

“The threat of removing Māori representation is often used as a weapon against our people. We must entrench the Māori electorates and commit all Māori to the Māori electoral roll.”

“We think the threshold should be lowered to 2.5 per cent, especially for kaupapa Māori-based political parties.”