Government hits 108 per cent of Covid-19 vaccine target, but remains nervous about future of rollout

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says when vaccinations ramp up for group four, people will be poised and ready to drive vaccinations from sites with low demand to sites with high demand.

New Zealand has now administered close to half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses, overshooting its goal by being at 108 per cent of its target.

But Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says he is still nervous about the future of the vaccination programme, which aims to vaccinate everyone aged 16 or over in New Zealand by the end of the year.

The Government revealed that as of midnight Tuesday it had administered just over 474,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which requires two doses for full effectiveness.

Around 7.65 per cent of the roughly 4.2 million Kiwis cleared to take the vaccine had received their first dose as of Tuesday night, just below 322,000 people. Just 3.64 per cent of that population had received both doses, or around 153,000 people.

The Government was outperforming its plan, administering around 108 per cent of the doses it had planned to give out by Sunday night.

But that plan only runs until the end of June, when everyone aged 16 or over becomes eligible for the vaccine and the Government is planning to receive very large shipments of the vaccine.

Currently, the outperformance means the Government is running down its current stock, with 353,130 unused doses on hand as of Monday, compared with 378,180 the week prior.

Hipkins said he was nervous both about a gap before July and any delays after July.

Andy Jackson/Stuff New Zealand is currently outperforming its plan.

"Beyond July there are still some question marks about exactly what the delivery schedule will be. I will feel much better once those dates are locked down. Those conversations are happening literally right now,” Hipkins said.

Most district health boards are outperforming their plans, with MidCentral around Palmerston North giving out 3230 more doses than planned as of Sunday, about 167 per cent of the plan.

The Auditor-General released a report on Tuesday warning there was a “real risk” the vaccine schedule wouldn't go to plan.

“I am not yet confident that all the pieces will fall into place quickly enough for the programme to ramp up to the level required over the second half of 2021,” Auditor-General John Ryan said.

“There is a real risk that it will take more time than currently anticipated to get there.”

National’s Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the report presented a “worrying picture”.

“This summation backs up what National have been saying since the beginning of the year. This vaccine roll-out has been slow by international standards, has lacked transparency and direction, faces significant workforce challenges, and does not have IT systems in place,” Bishop said.