Budget 2021: Grant Robertson's 'balanced' Budget likely to raise benefits, but not pile on much more debt

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

The man who helped Grant Robertson craft his past three Budgets thinks the Finance Minister will be fairly conservative when he launches his fourth later today.

But some kind of boost to benefits is widely expected.

Craig Renney, the Council of Trade Union’s chief economist and former senior adviser to Robertson, told Stuff the Government’s repeated talk about “balance” suggested the extra money it has thanks to the successful Covid-19 response would not all be turned into new spending.

He thinks some of it will be used to reduce future borrowing.

“It’s a very conservative approach. If you make the wrong decisions then there’s less to regret. But it also means you aren’t committing to making very significant investments now.”

But freed from the shackles of any coalition partner, Robertson also has more flexibility than ever.

If it’s a balancing act he will unveil at 2pm, it’ll be an acrobatic one.

Benefit boost likely, but little room for splashy new projects

There is serious speculation in the halls of power that an increase to benefits could be on the cards, as the welfare system has been absent from the Government’s pre-Budget announcements.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni told the House on Wednesday Labour was "committed to addressing income adequacy in the welfare system”, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has repeatedly told media more needs to be done to address child poverty.

Indeed, Ardern chose to release a report on child poverty the week before the Budget, which itself made a case for more spending in the area.

“It’s a challenge that requires an urgent response – both in spite of and because of the pandemic,” Ardern said.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson, who will already know what is in the long-decided Budget, told media on Tuesday he “hoped” to see support for beneficiaries.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern said child poverty required an “urgent” response.

Robertson was tight-lipped when speaking to media on the eve of the Budget, but made clear he didn’t see the huge spending undertaken by the Australian and Canadian Governments as a blueprint.

“If you look at both of those countries, their spend on the Covid response was a little less than ours. Each country has its own circumstances. We’ve made a budget for New Zealand,” Robertson said.

He said the economy still needed stimulus from the Government, but even without the constraints of coalition partners, every bit of spending was under heavy scrutiny.

“We still put every initiative through the wringer, but clearly there were a few less voices at the table,” Robertson said.

And even if he wanted to create an expensive new scheme, Robertson warned on Tuesday that the public service was already dealing with a huge number of fundamental reforms, and might have problems delivering on anything complicated.

“We are pushing the public service here...there is only so much capacity,” Robertson said.

National: Grow the economy, not debt

National’s shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly said even with the better-than-expected economic news in recent months, Robertson shouldn't be reckless with debt.

“We are still borrowing $110m a day – that’s $110m yesterday, $110m today, and $110m tomorrow,” Bayly said.

Unlike the ACT Party, National and Bayly are not pushing for serious Budget cuts or tax changes.

He said if he was in Robertson’s shoes he would be focused on growing the economy by making the operating environment for businesses easier.

“We see the Government imposing costs on businesses and not supporting them significantly. We need to create an environment where people can take risks and employ people. Ultimately that will bring the tax revenue up, and by growing the economy you deal with debt in time,” Bayly said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Bayly said the Government should look to grow the economy, not debt.

He also was keen on the Government decentralising spending somewhat, allowing local authorities in areas hard-hit by the Covid-19 economic crunch to chart their own destiny.

CTU’s Renney said the Government’s experience with programmes like KiwiBuild would make it wary of setting huge new ambitious targets.

But he was keen on getting some kind of vision for where the Government wanted to take the country’s economy – with money to help workers in high-emissions sectors and a clear pathway of climate-resilient infrastructure for years-to-come.

“The opportunity is there for it to be a really ambitious Budget, if they want it to be. But if they wanted to play it safe and just concentrate on getting Covid done and seeing things through, I can see the attraction in that.”

Budget mostly decided a long time ago

Most of the hundred-odd billion dollars that the Government will spend over the next fiscal year is already locked in, spent on large-ticket items like superannuation and education.

“The overwhelming majority of the Budget is effectively on rails,” Renney said.

“Superannuation and benefits [are] on automatic controls. Then you know they are going to have to face cost pressures in health and education – because we have more children and elderly people.”

Even the more year-to-year decisions were decided by April.

Governments keep an envelope of money or an “allowance” that they can use for new initiatives and new cost pressures.

In February that number was set at $2.6 billion per year for ongoing operational spending – money for things that the Government keeps on doing forever. A further $7.8b was available for one-off capital spending between 2021 and 2024.

But Robertson has confirmed he will increase these numbers. The question is by how much.