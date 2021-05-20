Budget 2021: Labour spends big on benefits, health in its first unleashed Budget

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

In its first unrestrained Budget in a generation, Labour is massively raising benefits in a bid to combat child poverty and boost the economy, and aiming to "right the wrong" of the cost-cutting Mother of All Budgets 30 years ago.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has the winds of a stronger-than-expected economic recovery at his back as he splashes the cash: to beneficiaries, to infrastructure, to health, and to students.

But despite spending an extra $19 billion over the next four years, Treasury expects the Government's deficit to shrink to less than 1 per cent of GDP by 2025, with strong economic, employment, and wage growth increasing the tax take, and reducing the number of beneficiaries.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson and ministers arrive for Thursday’s announcement.

Big boost to benefits

The centrepiece of the Budget is a $3.3b boost to working-age benefits, staggered out with an immediate boost this year then another in 2022, that will come out to between $32 and $55 a week per adult in total.

All adults on main benefits - for employment or disability - will receive an $20 extra a week from July 2021. On April 1 next year, benefits will be boosted again, with families with children receiving another $15 a week, and other benefits raised to bring them in line with recommendations from the Government's welfare advisory group.

Student allowances will also be boosted in 2022 by $25 a week, and the training incentive allowance reinstated.

Robertson compared this boost to the benefits to the cuts implemented by Ruth Richardson in by the "Mother Of All Budgets" 30 years ago.

"Today, we address the most inequitable of the changes made 30 years ago. We will restore dignity and hope for some of the lowest income New Zealanders by righting the wrong of those benefit cuts," Robertson said.

"We are righting a wrong."

He argued this was both the "right thing to do", with up to 30,000 children expected to be lifted out of poverty, and a helpful stimulus for an economy still recovering from Covid-19.

Billions for a transitioning health system

Elsewhere in the Budget, much is allocated to keep the lights on in a health sector battling the pandemic and going through major reform. It will receive $4.6b in new day-to-day spending over the next four years and $704m for new one-off expenses like buildings.

District health boards will get $2.7b to keep up with new cost pressures, while almost half a billion dollars will be spent on the destruction of those health boards under sweeping reforms announced this year. Governments of all stripes increase this pot of funding at every Budget; Labour has increased total annual DHB funding by 45 per cent since being elected in 2017.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson released the Government’s Budget on Thursday.

Also included is a $200m boost to drug-buying agency Pharmac, which Labour campaigned on, although it has backloaded the investment more than planned, with just $40m going to the agency in the next year.

Left-wing wish list items such as changes to ACC or free dental care are absent.

As Winston Peters fades from the political spotlight, a scheme he pushed for to offer free eye-checks to all seniors has been cut. And $399m is set aside to help those with sensory issues, including a doubling of funded cochlear implants.

Treasury expects house price growth to stall

Treasury expects an extremely sharp drop in house price growth - from a 17 per cent increase in the year to June 2021 to just 0.9 per cent in the year to June 2022.

This predicted drop is based on already-announced Government and Reserve Bank policies, such as changes to tax and the $3.8b housing infrastructure fund, which Treasury analysts expect to massively reduce demand.

This will also dampen economic growth in the view of Treasury.

Newly announced on Thursday is $380m for 1000 new Māori homes and repairs to 700 Māori homes, and a ring-fencing of $350m from the infrastructure fund to target Māori housing development.

STUFF Stuff political reporters Henry Cooke and Luke Malpass give a quick first look at the 2021 budget.

Labour's Māori caucus all-but publicly campaigned for more Māori housing funding in the months ahead of the Budget, arguing Māori face far worse housing outcomes than other ethnicities.

“Our people face constant housing challenges. They are less likely to own their own homes and more likely to face homelessness than their fellow New Zealanders. It has been this way for far too long," associate housing minister Peeni Henare said.

Infrastructure and climate change

The Government set down tens of billions in infrastructure spending last term, although it has had serious issues getting that money spent.

It looks to raise infrastructure investment from an already-announced $42b in the next four years to $57.3b. Much of this boost is not yet allocated to anything specific, however.

Rail gets $1.3b, including $810m for KiwiRail to buy new trains.

The education sector gets $761m including $634m for new school property.

Road infrastructure is generally funded seperately through the National Land Transport Fund from fuel taxes.

Not all the infrastructure is in New Zealand: Scott Base in Antarctica also gets $306m for a redevelopment.

Climate change funding has not been given much of boost

The New Zealand Green Investment Finance Fund will get $300m to invest in the the private sector, a quadrupling of its small amount of seed capital.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has already announced $67m to help decarbonise the public sector's infrastructure.

But a significant policy decision has been announced: a commitment to recycle any revenue from the Government's Emissions Trading Scheme into money for emissions-reducing schemes.

Also announced, but not funded, is a plan to develop some kind of employment insurance scheme for workers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff National leader Judith Collins attacking the Budget.

National: Budget will make more people reliant on state

National leader Judith Collins said the Budget was a “Broken Compass Budget” that would make people more reliant on the state.

“This Budget is confirmation of Labour’s inability to deliver. There is nothing in it for middle New Zealand,” Collins said.

“All New Zealanders are feeling the pinch right now – not just those on jobseeker benefits and the minimum wage – so where is the plan to take the entire country back to prosperity?”

“This Budget lacks the aspiration we need if we’re going to grow the economy and create more jobs so we can pay down debt faster.”

She said there was little in the Budget for those who were working but facing higher rents and power prices.

“A National Government would be more aspirational for New Zealanders. We don’t want Kiwis to just exist on a benefit. We want them to have jobs, to prosper and to have a future.”