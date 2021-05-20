Let's Get Wellington Moving over-budget, may not get finished, Treasury warns

Decrepit water and sewerage pipes, a spike in crime, and bickering councillors- while it seems like our capital is in decline, the reality is more complicated.

Let's Get Wellington Moving – Wellington's beleaguered transport investment package – has hit a new and unwelcome milestone, with the Treasury declaring the project to be a “risk” to its forecasts and warning it might not be completed in full.

It has become clear that LGWM is likely to cost “significantly more” than forecast, according to the Budget Economic and Fiscal Update, a set of forecasts published with the 2021 Budget.

Being labelled a fiscal forecast risk is Treasury’s way of acknowledging that the $6.4b project will probably require a bailout from the Government, and possibly more money from local councils.

But there's no sign of where that extra money will come from, with the Government not putting up any funding in Budget 2021 and councils already stretched to fund their share.

READ MORE:

* Government advised to trim funding for Let's Get Wellington Moving before NZTA bailout

* Election 2020: National's fiscal hole appears to double to $8 billion as Paul Goldsmith denies double count mistake

* Wellington misses out 'yet again' on crucial infrastructure investment, says Chamber of Commerce



Wellington's city and regional councils are committed to funding a 40 per cent share of the existing programme, but there’s still no clarity as to how they will afford to fund even that, let alone any cost overruns.

Treasury’s forecasts say that LGWM was “developed with the expectation” that it could be funded from the National Land Transport Fund, the pot of money funded by fuel taxes and road user charges. It said this was “based on available information at the time”.

LET'S GET WELLINGTON MOVING An artist's impression of a possible mass transit route for Wellington.

However, that has now changed.

“LGWM Board partners have indicated that the LGWM indicative package... is expected to cost significantly more than previously estimated, increasing the risk that it may not be delivered in full,” Treasury said.

Treasury also warned “the ability to deliver LGWM in full also relies on local government providing its own share.”

“Due to competing funding priorities of local councils, it is possible that central government is asked ot contribute funding to LGWM,” it said.

That means the Government will likely have to bail out LGWM with new money once the full costs of the programme are known. That should be soon as the business cases for the project currently being prepared.

LGWM is a $6.4 billion joint initiative between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council and the NZ Transport Agency designed to revamp Wellington's transport network, including building a second Mt Victoria tunnel, introducing a rapid public transport system, changing the Basin Reserve roundabout, and improving the cycling and walking network.