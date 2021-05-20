Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern clash in battle of Budget speeches

Judith Collins says Budget 2021 was a "disappointing budget" which has "almost no plan" for improving the economy.

Judith Collins has lambasted the Government’s Budget, in an annual speech tradition in which the leader of the Opposition tries to topple the Government.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shot back, making jokes about National’s many leadership changes.

Collins focused her speech on the Government’s issues around delivery and its increased spending levels in the current budget, rather than specific policies funded in the Budget.

That’s fairly common as the Opposition doesn’t get much time to look at the Budget before it’s presented to Parliament, so rebuttal of specific policies are usually scarce.

“We've now seen four Budgets from Grant Robertson and zero evidence that it doesn't matter what he promises; he will not deliver,” Collins said.

She then listed things from Budgets past that she believed had failed.

“They… said $2 billion for KiwiBuild. Well, I don't want to gloat, but I think we all know what happened there.

“Three billion dollars for the Provincial Growth Fund – they've got a lot of debt, but not much else,” Collins said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins lambasted the Government’s lack of delivery.

She noted that failure to deliver was even evident in the area of mental health, where she agreed extra spending was a good idea.

“In 2019, the Budget had $1.9b for mental health, and I actually thought, yeah, that was good.

“But actually, two years later and a lot of these projects haven't yet received a dollar. So, no, that was a shame,” Collins said.

National is still parsing the numbers on Budget 2021 – unlike the Government, it’s only had a few hours to look over the figures, but it’s clear the party is concerned about Government borrowing levels, despite net core Crown debt ending up $10b lower than previously forecast over the next five years.

But that’s not enough for Collins.

“Our debt as a country is set to climb to $184b – more than $100,000 for every household. New Zealanders want to know what they're getting for that debt,” she said.

Ardern, who spoke after Collins (the finance minister always speaks first on Budget day, followed by the opposition leader and prime minister), joked at National’s current disarray.

Ardern said that much had changed in the four years since Robertson delivered his first Budget day speech, particularly in the wake of the pandemic – and one thing that had changed more than most was the leader of the Opposition, cycling from Simon Bridges to Todd Muller to Collins herself.

“The Leader of the Opposition has [changed] a few times,” Ardern said.

She also poked fun at Collins’s characterisation of some of the Government’s proposals for Māori as a secret agenda, implying Collins’s own caucus may have a secret agenda to topple her as leader.

“Over the last few weeks we've heard that the Leader of the Opposition has this habit of calling almost every document she happens upon a secret agenda–from a commissioned piece of work to something she finds on a website, to possibly even her own caucus minutes,” Ardern joked.