Act proposes four year Government term in Members Bill

ACT Party leader David Seymour is confident his new caucus members are up to the challenge of being MPs. ACT got 8 per cent of the party vote, giving it 10 seats, its best-ever election result. Seymour says his MPs bring a vast range of experience to parliament.

Act is proposing the introduction of a four-year term to Parliament if the Government turns control of select committees over to the opposition, in a new Member’s Bill.

As part of its new Democracy Policy, launched by leader David Seymour on Saturday, he said “the current three year cycle is relatively short by international standards and limits the ability of a Government to adopt a longer term approach, implementing the agenda it was elected on.” The change was proposed to be effective from 2026.

National leader Judith Collins and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern have both previously said they supported a move from a three-year term to four.

New Zealand’s parliamentary term is short, compared to most countries. The UK’s term is five, while the United States has four.

READ MORE:

* Whose race card is this anyway? Judith Collins and David Seymour both appear to have found the same wedge issue

* Covid-19: National leader Judith Collins says vaccination for border workers should happen 'as a matter of urgency'

* Election 2020: 'What a great day to be a Kiwi' – David Seymour celebrates euthanasia referendum passing



Previous polls have showed support from Kiwis for extending the term.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act leader David Seymour, with deputy Brooke van Velden.

“Even a prepared Government needs time to implement its agenda which involves robust policy work, consulting the people affected, drafting laws, passing them through parliament, and implementing them. Doing that in a three year cycle is difficult and results in poorer law-making,” Seymour says.

“My Bill, which I’m announcing today as part of our Democracy Policy would provide an option to extend the term of Parliament to four years, on the condition that Parliamentary Select Committee membership was proportional to non-executive party membership throughout the preceding term of Parliament.

“We need Select Committees to be an independent voice of the legislature to ask probing questions, scrutinise government actions, and reflect the submissions of the public to the Government..

“The Bill would give governments the time they need to introduce their manifesto while also giving legislation the scrutiny it deserves.”

The three-year term would have to be extended through a super majority in Parliament, or a referendum – Seymour believed it should be achieved through the latter.