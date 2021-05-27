Don't believe the hype, Budget 2021 was far more boring than you think

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

ANALYSIS: Budgets are funny things. At their best, they’re the ultimate form of political accountability – you get to see a Government put its money where its mouth is.

But the second the documents are introduced to the debating chamber that form of fiscal accountability evaporates. The budget process then becomes hours of often vacuous Parliamentary and select committee debate accompanied by petty politicking from the sidelines.

Now, you won’t find this political reporter complaining about politicking, but it’s worth testing some of the claims made around the budget to see if they stand up to scrutiny.

Since the current Labour leadership took over in 2017, we’ve seen Jacinda Ardern called a communist and Grant Robertson compared to Robert Muldoon. Neither claim stands up to scrutiny. This Budget shows a Government that’s reading from the economic script of the last three decades, even if it's a little happier to splash the cash than its most immediate predecessor.

The first is around the benefit increases. The Government is well within its rights to trumpet the size of the increases. They are indeed large by historical comparison and no one is disputing that.

Adjusted for inflation to 2022 dollars, the increases to benefits announced at the Budget go further than reversing the Ruth Richardson era cuts; they put benefits at a higher level in pure dollar terms than at any point since the modern system was created in the late 1930s.

Back then, rates for the main benefits were a little over $100 a week in today’s prices. They’re between three and five times those levels now.

Benefit levels peaked in 1978 or 1989, depending on the benefit, before declining.

By the time the Budget changes are phased in, all the main benefits will be at the highest ever rates (adjusted for inflation), bar the sickness benefit, which was briefly at a higher level in the 1980s.

On its own, that’s quite a big deal – although with living costs, particularly housing, costing a lot more now than previously, it’s also true that even at these elevated levels, a main benefit won’t buy as much as it once did.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson is touring the country to promote Budget 2021. Here he is at the Hillside workshop in South Dunedin.

Prior to the budget, with Labour’s Fair Pay Agreements signalling a return to more muscular and powerful unions, there had been some concern from both National and ACT that Labour was taking the country back to the 1970s.

That attack line broadened from industrial relations to the budget itself during the budget debate in Parliament on May 20.

That particular claim doesn’t quite stack up. Despite the grand political rhetoric framing the budget as a battle between Robertson and Richardson, the budget was fairly conservative. It’s not as transformational as Labour wants you to believe, and it's not as radical as the Opposition would allege.

The size of the state isn’t increasing when you look at how much the Government plans to take in tax.

Actually, Treasury forecasts suggest the size of the state will shrink in relative terms if you measure the state by core Crown expenses, which will be between 28-29 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2025 onwards. That lines up with the average size of the state in the last 30 years as measured by expenditure.

It also means Labour will meet two of its pre-2017 election budget responsibility rules: neither core Crown expenses nor core Crown revenue will be above 30 per cent of GDP by 2024.

Under the Lagne-Palmer-Moore Government Crown expenditure nearly hit 40 per cent of GDP (although it was measured differently back then). Under Shipley and Bolger, spending was reduced to 30 per cent of GDP (a change in the way expenses were accounted for makes a direct comparison difficult).

Expenses continued to shrink until 2007-2008 when a recession followed by earthquakes put more people on benefits and wage subsidies, increasing the size of the state to 34 per cent of GDP by 2011.

New Zealand won't become France or one of the Nordic countries, where the state comprises nearly half of GDP.

Expenses are now 35.3 per cent of GDP, but as people come off benefits, that’s expected to reduce.

The lesson from this is that the big driver of the size of the state in New Zealand in recent years hasn’t been increasing the level of benefits, it’s been increases to the number of people claiming those benefits.

Even the size of the welfare bill isn’t planned to increase relative to the size of the economy over the next decade.

The number of people claiming benefits is still high relative to pre-Covid levels, but that number is expected to fall by tens of thousands to the middle of the decade.

That essentially offsets the cost of increasing each benefit, thanks to the changes announced in the budget, meaning the amount spent on benefits over the decade isn’t expected to change much. We spend a little under $4 billion a year on jobseeker at the moment. It will take almost a decade for that to rise to $4.5b.

Taken as a whole, the size of the social welfare system will be roughly the same size over the next decade as it always has been. In 1980, social welfare was about 10.6 per cent of GDP, rising to 13.7 per cent in 1990, before falling again, hitting 9.7 per cent in 2008.

Social welfare expenses have stayed below 10.7 per cent of GDP since 2010, apart from last year when Covid pushed that number up to 13.9 per cent.

However, once again, even with the large benefit changes, social welfare expenses are expected to fall back to their long-run average of 10 per cent of GDP over the decade – even taking into account an enormous increase in the cost of NZ Superannuation which is expected to roughly double from $15b to $30b in the next decade.

The obvious conclusion then, is that these changes hit a sweet spot for the Government - they target a lot of money at a group of people in need, score a political point, and don’t redraw the boundaries of the state in a way that could displease centre voters.

However, as always, there’s a caveat. Robertson’s ability to have his cake and eat it too – upping benefits while still delivering a surplus – is based on forecasts from Treasury that the economy will roar ahead in the next five years, lifting tens of thousands of people out of benefits.

Treasury is now forecasting the number of jobseeker and emergency benefit claimants will be a whole ten per cent lower than it was predicting in February. That works out to nearly 20,000 fewer people collecting jobseeker each year for the next five years than was forecasting back then.

That would obviously be ideal, but with fairly unpredictable global economy, it can’t be for certain.

In that event, Robertson would either have to put up taxes or forgo the Government’s commitment to delivering surpluses in favour of small deficits. Additional people claiming benefits at the larger rates announced last week would obviously cost the Crown more.

On the other hand, those increased benefits would mean greater economic stimulus, increasing the chance that growth would pick up faster and unemployment would fall lower. That might also mean that the hit to the Crown’s finances, while initially larger, is actually less hard in the long term.

That wouldn’t be particularly ruinous to the public finances – and, unlike small and affordable benefit changes – running deficits would be quite a departure from what we’ve come to expect from public finance over the last thirty years.