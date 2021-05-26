Dame Cindy Kiro on the Queen, rangatiratanga, Meghan and Harry

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Dame Cindy Kiro, who was announced as New Zealand's next Governor-General on Monday. She speaks with Thomas Coughlan about her journey to becoming the Queen’s representative in New Zealand.

It’s always an awkward question for Governors-General designate, but one that needs to be asked in the 21st century.

Are you a republican? Essentially, do you believe in your boss, the Queen’s, right to reign in this country in the future – and, really, do you believe your job has a place in a modern democracy like New Zealand?

Tough question.

Dame Cindy Kiro, who will step into the shoes of Dame Patsy Reddy in late October, has a circuitous answer.

“Clearly I accept the Queen as the head of state of the commonwealth, and I'm here to support her,” she said in a press conference shortly after accepting the role. “I’ve accepted the role and I will serve under her.”

Those remarks are a long way from being treasonous, but they’re not exactly a full-throated endorsement of the monarchy to what was essentially a binary question. It’s not clearly a yes or no either way.

Dame Cindy doesn’t even know whether you need to be a monarchist to be Governor-General. “I don’t know if you do – it hasn’t been on the application that I’ve seen so far,” she said in an interview yesterday.

Despite her job as the Queen’s woman on the ground in New Zealand, Dame Cindy seems possessed by her new proximity to the trappings of royalty – to the pomp and circumstance.

As far as the royal stuff goes, her eyes are more firmly set on Wellington than Windsor. She hasn’t watched the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah, and she doesn’t have a favourite royal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Governor-General designate of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro at the Royal Society in Wellington.

Dame Cindy can, however, list the six wives of Henry VIII.Her husband, Richard Davies, helpfully remembers the useful mnemonic for the six wives’ fates: divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived (it’s Catherine, Anne, Jane, Anne, Catherine, Katherine).

For most of her career, Dame Cindy has been an academic, working in social policy and public health. She’s a researcher and plans to bring the researcher’s mentality to her new role.

“I've spent most of my career as a researcher generating knowledge and using knowledge,” she said. “I've always used evidence to try and inform what I do, and I've always promoted the use of evidence to inform decision-making.”

She’s still learning about her unusual job and the sort of things it entails. When asked about the way she’d interpret the job, she’s upfront that she’s still learning about what it entails, she’s frank that she doesn’t yet know.

“I don't know enough about the role yet to be able to comment meaningfully, I have yet to go through my sort of training wheels sessions,” she said.

Born in Whangārei in 1958 as the eldest of six children, Dame Cindy had a childhood that involved a lot of caring. She lived with her maternal grandparents, who were native Māori speakers and who had adopted five of their grandchildren.

Dame Cindy was the eldest of both sets of siblings. “I think right there is a key to knowing and understanding me: I was very responsible from an early age – that wasn't deliberate – that was by virtue of being the eldest and both of those sets of families and having responsibilities thrust upon me,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Richard Davies and Dame Cindy Kiro with a portrait of Joseph Banks at the Royal Society in Wellington

Dame Cindy found she enjoyed school.

“I think that was a really key thing. I liked the teachers, I liked the structure. I liked learning. I loved reading,” she said. “These were all positive experiences for me and I think that made a big difference because I wanted to stay at school.”

After university, Dame Cindy moved into social work. Looking back she notes the similarities between her early life, caring and taking responsibility for her siblings, and going into social work.

From there, she went into the tertiary sector; researching, teaching and holding leadership roles in several universities, including Auckland, Victoria, and Massey. More recently, she’s been the chief executive of the Royal Society Te Apārangi, which promotes research and scholarship.

Outside of academia, she was Children’s Commissioner from 2003 and 2009. In that role she drew the ire of Judith Collins, who said at the time said she had “lost the plot” due to her calling for MPs to support the anti-smacking bill.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiro after she was announced as New Zealand’s next Governor-General.

Dame Cindy chaired the Government’s Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG), which recommended a suite of changes to overhaul the welfare system, costing $5 billion a year. Their report was delivered in 2019, and ever since the Government has been playing catch-up. Last Thursday’s big budget announcement: the Government’s dramatic billion-dollar plan to lift benefit rates, was made on the advice of the report delivered by the WEAG group.

Which, brings us to the role of Governor-General. Dame Cindy thinks the job, and the connection that it provides to the past, is an important one for 21st century New Zealand.

“It’s an enduring role,” she said.

As someone with Māori and British heritage (she’s the first Māori woman to be Governor-General), she thinks she can bring a unique insight into the issues modern New Zealand grapples with.

“I'm someone who is living a reality that we are grappling with, which is the relationship and genuine partnership between being part of the British Crown, and respecting the rangatiratanga inherent in Māori life, and I am an embodiment of that very relationship,” she said.

“I won't be speaking on policy matters. That's not my job. But I am reflective of both sides of that partnership”.

On the subject of representing the Queen in New Zealand and the role’s colonial connotations, Dame Cindy doesn’t think this means she represents a foreign power in New Zealand.

“I don't consider myself to be a representative of a foreign power. I am the constitutional and obviously representative of the head of state, the Queen.”

She said that it was possible to represent both sides of the Treaty relationship as Governor-General. “I don't feel a tension in myself to juggle those things, because I already lived that experience, and in a way that I hope is genuinely respectful to both sides.”

Dame Cindy said that Treaty relationship is part of the constitution and wider state system that she now intends to serve as Governor-General. “I'm there to basically serve that and that's exactly what I’ll do.”