High-earning workers don't appear to be using trusts to dodge tax rate

High-earning workers don’t appear to be taking one obvious step to minimise the impact of the new top tax bracket on their earnings.

The new top income tax bracket has not led to a flurry of new trusts so that high-earners can shirk paying tax at the highest rate, as previously feared.

Data from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) showed the number of new trusts registered each month of this year so far is lower than each year going back to 2014.

While there is traditionally a seasonal spike in the number of trusts registered in March, registrations in March 2021 were lower than in previous years. There were 1270 trusts registered in March 2021, compared with 1382 in March last year and 1728 in March 2019.

John Bisset/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker said it may be too soon to tell whether people were using trusts to dodge the new tax rate.

READ MORE:

* New Zealanders don't want the most wealthy paying less tax than lowest earners, Green Party says

* More than 40% of millionaires paying tax rates lower than the lowest earners, Government data reveals

* Labour's big new tax makes 0.2 percentage point dent in inequality



IRD said the low number of new registered trusts was in large part down to changes to the Trust Act, passed in 2019, which took effect from January 30.

“[T]his was always expected to decrease the attractiveness of a trust entity as a business/investment vehicle,” an IRD spokesperson said.

“So while we thought we might see some increase in trust registrations around the 39 per cent rate, at this stage, that hasn’t come to pass.”

Revenue Minister David Parker said it was too early to tell for sure whether the tax changes would lead to a flurry of new trusts.

“It is good news that it has not led to a flurry of trusts, but it may be a bit early to be certain.

“We now have the power to gather more information on the use of existing trusts,” Parker said.

Income from trusts is taxed at a flat rate of 33 per cent, which was the same rate as the old top tax bracket, meaning there was little incentive to use a trust to reduce the amount of tax paid.

However, as of April 1 this year, income earned by individuals over $180,000 is taxed at 39 per cent – opening up a gap between the trust rate and the top tax rate.

There appears to be no evidence that people were creating trusts in the period following Labour’s victory in the 2020 election, after which a new top rate became inevitable.

Opening a gap between those two rates creates an incentive for people to book some of their income through a trust, reducing their tax liability. When New Zealand previously had a gap between the top income tax rate and the trust tax rate, there was evidence of a proliferation of trusts being formed to get around paying additional tax.

Parker had earlier put people on notice warning that if he saw evidence people were creating trusts to avoid the new rate.

“We’re going to monitor it. If that behaviour becomes apparent then we’ll move to increase the trust rate to stop it being used as an avoidance loophole,” Parker said last year.

At present, income from trusts is subject to a tax rate of 33 per cent – the same rate that applies to income earned in the top tax bracket.

But the Government will this week pass legislation lifting the top income tax rate to 39 per cent. Opening a gap between the income tax rate and the trust rate creates an incentive to funnel income through a trust to reduce the amount of tax paid.