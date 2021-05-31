Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison face press after China and Covid-19 discussion

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to hold a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Queenstown on Monday afternoon following their first face-to-face meeting in 15 months.

Ardern and Morrison met for around two hours ahead of the press conference, part of an annual tradition where the leaders of New Zealand and Australia visit each other’s countries for meetings.

Screenshot/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison swapped shirts to note Australia and New Zealand co-hosting the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The press conference was expected at 1.30pm but was delayed to around 2pm.

Ahead of their meeting Ardern noted the pair would be discussing Covid-19, and the similarities between the two countries who have both established a zero-tolerance attitude to community Covid-19 cases.

POOL Jacinda Ardern speaks to Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the personal family ties the two leaders have between Australia and New Zealand.

“The expectation of our people to maintain their safety, but also for economic reasons to reopen to the world, is a challenge we both face. There is no other leader in the world I can have that conversation with right now,” Ardern said.

Morrison noted that a “free and open Indo-Pacific” would be on the agenda – suggesting some talk of countering China’s rise in the Pacific.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is on a two-day visit to New Zealand to attend the annual Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting. The trip is Scott Morrison's first overseas visit in 2021.

Ardern also remarked on the “family” relationship between the two countries, pointing to the pair’s grandparents who hailed from across the Tasman.

“Your grandfather hailing from Ashburton, my great-grandfather from Sydney, Clarke’s grandmother from Perth – that tells the story of New Zealand and Australia,” Ardern said.

“When we talk about Australia and New Zealand being family, being whanau, we actually mean that quite literally as much as we mean it symbolically.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern and Morrison attended a wreath-laying ceremony the day before.

Morrison was able to travel to New Zealand without spending two weeks in managed isolation thanks to the Trans-Tasman Bubble, which allows quarantine-free travel between the two nations.

The bubble is currently closed to the state of Victoria however, an issue that was likely discussed at the meeting.

At their last meeting in Feburary 2020 Ardern lambasted Morrisson publicly for his treatment of New Zealand citizens who were deported from Australia after committing a crime, despite having lived most of their lives in Australia.

"Send back Kiwis, genuine Kiwis, do not deport your people, and your problems," Ardern said at the time.

That long-standing issue is likely to come up again today, but Australia has also been prickly about New Zealand’s stance on China.

New Zealand has decided not to join Five Eyes statements on China’s human rights record, arguing that the intelligence alliance should not morph into something else.

Ardern said on Monday morning the Australian media had a “perception issue”.