Scott Morrison backs Jacinda Ardern on China, says 'Anzac path' needed for security issues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says New Zealand has not sold out its values to China.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says New Zealand has not sold its sovereignty or values to China and has talked up an “Anzac” approach to security issues.

Morrison was speaking on Monday following a two-hour meeting with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Queenstown, as the Australian media was upping the heat on New Zealand. On Sunday night, 60 Minutes aired a segment alleging the country had sold out its values to maintain a trading relationship with China.

Morrison flatly responded “no” when asked if New Zealand had sold its sovereignty.

“Australia and New Zealand are trading nations, but neither of us would ever trade our sovereignty or our values,” Morrison said.

Peter Meecham/AAP Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern hongi during the powhiri at the Australia-New Zealand Leaders' Meeting in Queenstown.

He did motion towards an “Anzac path” to security issues in the Indo-Pacific region, however. Both nations are somewhat nervous about China’s activities in the Pacific, but Australia has been far more strident in recent years, with open talk about the “drums of war” beating.

“We have pursued an Anzac path through Covid-19, and we will continue to do that. But we also must continue to pursue a very Anzac path through the many other challenges we face, whether it's to regional security and to the other pressures that are placed on both of our countries, to secure our prosperity and the jobs and the safety that we want for all of our peoples.”

60minutes Just what are the Kiwis up to now? The current affairs show 60 Minutes says New Zealand has ditched Australia.

The joint statement issued by the two prime ministers spoke about “serious concerns” over developments in the South China Sea, “deep concerns” about human rights in Hong Kong, and “grave concerns” about human rights in Xinjiang.

Ardern herself was far more conciliatory with Morrison than she was following their meeting in 2020, when she lambasted him over the issue of 501 deportees.

“We are much bigger than our differences,” Ardern said.

Asked about a Chinese Communist Party-aligned newspaper’s reading of the relationship, which said New Zealand was “wiser” than Australia, Morrison said the countries would not be divided.

“There will be those far from here that seek to divide us. They will not succeed,” Morrison said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Australian PM Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern, lay wreaths for the fallen at Arrowtown War Memorial.

Ardern herself was adamant that New Zealand’s position on Five Eyes, that the intelligence network should not be used to issue joint-diplomatic statements, did not mean New Zealand was unable to maintain a values-based foreign policy.

“At no point in our discussions today did I detect any difference in our relative positions on the importance of maintaining a very strong and principled perspective on issues around trade, on issues around human rights,” Ardern said.

“You'll see that Australia and New Zealand have broadly been positioned in exactly the same place on these issues consistently.”

Ardern and Morrison met for about two hours ahead of the press conference, part of an annual tradition in which the leaders of New Zealand and Australia visit each other’s countries for meetings.

A change to the path to citizenship was also announced: From July Kiwis in Australia on a Skilled Independent visa will only need to reach an income threshold for three years instead of four before applying for full citizenship.

Before their meeting, Ardern noted the pair would be discussing the Covid-19 pandemic and the similarities between the approach taken by the two countries, which have both established a zero-tolerance attitude to community Covid-19 cases.

“The expectation of our people to maintain their safety but also, for economic reasons, to reopen to the world is a challenge we both face. There is no other leader in the world I can have that conversation with right now,” Ardern said.

Morrison noted that a “free and open Indo-Pacific” would be on the agenda – suggesting some talk of countering China’s rise in the Pacific.

Joe Allison/Getty Images/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern give their opening remarks during their annual talks

Ardern also remarked on the “family” relationship between the two countries, pointing to the pair’s grandparents who hailed from across the Tasman.

“Your grandfather hailing from Ashburton, my great-grandfather from Sydney, Clarke’s grandmother from Perth – that tells the story of New Zealand and Australia,” Ardern said.

“When we talk about Australia and New Zealand being family, being whānau, we actually mean that quite literally as much as we mean it symbolically.”

Morrison was able to travel to New Zealand without spending two weeks in managed isolation thanks to the trans-Tasman bubble, which allows quarantine-free travel between the two nations.

The bubble is currently closed to the state of Victoria, however, an issue that was most likely discussed at the meeting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Spouses of the Prime ministers, Jenny Morrison, and Clarke Gayford, visit Remarkables Primary School in Frankton.

At their last meeting in Feburary 2020, Ardern lambasted Morrison publicly for his treatment of New Zealand citizens who were deported from Australia after committing a crime despite having lived most of their lives in Australia.

“Send back Kiwis, genuine Kiwis; do not deport your people, and your problems,” Ardern said at the time.

During a full day of events and meetings both prime ministers laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Arrowtown, while the local school choir sung and a long bagpiper piped in the leaders.

The trip was originally designed to showcase Queenstown in all its picturesque beauty. While still stunning, the drizzly, cold weather deprived the New Zealander organisers of the TV postcard images they were hoping to beam back to Australia.

Clarke Gayford and Jenny Morrison also participated in the ‘spouses programme’ visiting the local Remarkables Primary School where they were greeted by a kapa haka group and watched some cooking classes.

Jenny Morrison and Gayford discussed baking birthday cakes, as Gayford revealed that he would be baking a cake for daughter Neve’s third birthday, in three weeks.

“I need some tips on icing and getting the icing just right,” he told the children

“We’re really worried she wants the Mickey Mouse one”, he said