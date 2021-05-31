Advance NZ candidate admits failing to file election returns

Ricky Cribb, the Advance NZ candidate for Rangitīkei in the 2020 general election, has been fined for breaching the Electoral Act.

A candidate for the Advance NZ party during the 2020 general election has admitted he failed to file campaign donations and expense returns.

A tearful Ricky Cribb, 58, pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges of breaching the Electoral Act and was fined $300 plus court costs.

In the Palmerston North District Court Cribb, who received 879 votes finishing in last place in the Rangitīkei electorate, spoke to Judge Bruce Northwood from the dock.

“My mum was the oldest of 18 children. A principle she always maintained when I was young is never give the famliy a bad name.”

READ MORE:

* Man accused of murdering Bradley King in prison appears in court

* Bus stop attack in Palmerston North comes after day of drinking

* Mother nearly four times drink-drive limit when getting children from school



Cribb said a previous news report about the charges had done that, despite his campaign being one of his proudest achievements.

He mentioned the deaths of his son and mother, and spoke of his long involvement in political issues, dating to 1995 when he stood for mayor of Manawatū.

In the 1990s he campaigned against pay rises for MPs and took part in the 1998 Hikoi of Hope march to Parliament, calling for changes to the health system.

“I’m grateful to be here today so I can have my say. I feel good that I have had my mana restored.”

Cribb, who wore the red suit he donned during his campaign, said he received a $200 donation from someone in Feilding and possibly another one too.

He told police he was “flat out” setting up a business and had overlooked the returns.

The Electoral Commission contacted him in March to remind him to fill them out, but he didn’t.

The judge said Cribb’s offending was at the less serious end of the scale.

“I accept your motivation for running for Parliament is honourable in the sense that you are hoping to try and make a difference around mental health, and from what you have told me that is from your own personal circumstances,” the judge told Cribb.

Northwood said there was no malice to Cribb’s failure to file, but rules about donations and expenses existed to maintain the integrity of the system.

The Advance NZ party attracted criticism in 2020 for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic.