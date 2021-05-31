National MP Nick Smith to retire from Parliament, cites 'employment issue'

National Party MP Nick Smith is retiring next month, after 30 years in Parliament.

Longstanding National MP Nick Smith will retire from Parliament in June after 30 years, citing strain on his personal life and an ongoing “employment issue”.

Smith said he had decided to retire for “personal and professional reasons, including a current Parliamentary Service inquiry into an employment issue”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff National MP Nick Smith: “I had decided to retire earlier this year and the only question was when.”

Smith said Parliamentary Service was conducting a confidential inquiry into a verbal altercation that occurred in his Wellington office last July. The inquiry has not yet concluded.

Smith said he was advised on Friday that details of that inquiry had been leaked to the media for release.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson MP Nick Smith, with his wife Linley Smith, concedes to Rachel Boyack and Labour Party supporters on election night.

“It is inappropriate for employment disputes to be litigated in public,” Smith said.

“I will put on the record that I regret the incident, I apologised at the time and I apologise again today. I have decided the best course of action for the parties involved, the National Party, my family and myself is to retire now.”

Smith said he was disappointed to have lost his seat at the 2020 election and had already decided he would retire from Parliament. “I was disappointed to lose the Nelson seat at the 2020 election after 30 years representing the region.

“It was working for constituents and advocating for the region that I enjoyed most, and I have come to realise that the role as a list MP is just not me.

“I had decided to retire earlier this year and the only question was when,” Smith said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Judith Collins says Nick Smith has been “a dedicated MP to Nelson, and the wider New Zealand public, for three decades”. (File photo)

National Party leader Judith Collins said she would not be commenting on the employment dispute.

“As there is an ongoing investigation into an employment dispute, it would be inappropriate to comment further on that matter,” Collins said.

She paid tribute to Smith and his service to the country.

“Nick has been a dedicated MP to Nelson, and the wider New Zealand public, for three decades. I would like to acknowledge his career and to wish him all the best for the future,” Collins said.

“Nick became a minister in 1996 and has held 14 portfolios since then including conservation, environment, and building and housing.

“Nick was one of the founding members of National’s Bluegreens group and has worked hard to develop our pragmatic and sensible approach to environmental issues. He created 17 marine reserves during his period as minister and was the lead advocate for the Kahurangi National Park,” Collins said.

Smith and Parliamentary Service chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero have been approached for comment.

Videos from Stuff and RNZ.