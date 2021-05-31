Harete Hipango will take Nick Smith's place in Parliament, says National should increase 'relevance' to Māori

Former National MP Harete Hipango is on her way back to Parliament.

Harete Hipango has confirmed she will return to Parliament following the sudden resignation of National MP Nick Smith.

The former National MP will single-handedly increase National’s Māori representation by 50 per cent, and told Stuff it was important that the party increase its “relevance” across New Zealand.

Smith announced his imminent resignation on Monday, citing an ongoing employment case in his office and his loss of the Nelson seat in the 2020 election.

His resignation on June 10 will open up a spot in Parliament for the next MP on the list – Hipango.

READ MORE:

* National MP Nick Smith retiring from Parliament, citing 'employment issue'

* Whose race card is this anyway? Judith Collins and David Seymour both appear to have found the same wedge issue

* Is new-look National really more socially conservative?

* Election 2020: Whanganui electorate candidates



Hipango served as the MP for Whanganui from 2017 to 2020 before losing the seat to Labour’s Steph Lewis.

She confirmedthat following a phone call with leader Judith Collins, she was keen to re-enter Parliament.

Hipango paid repeated tribute to Smith, who is the longest continually-serving MP in the House, saying that she knew little about the circumstances of his departure but “the longevity and depth of his service should be acknowledged.”

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Steph Lewis successful Labour candidate for Whanganui.

She acknowledged the criticisms of the National Party’s current caucus diversity – there are just two Māori MPs – and said “of course” she thought that should improve.

“I do bring the fact to the party that I am a Māori woman, I am a New Zealand woman. I will articulate that as I have before,” Hipango said. “I come from that lived life experience.”

Hipango was pleased that the National Party had decided to stand candidates in the Māori electorates again, saying it was “about time”. “We haven't stood candidates in the seats for too long now,” she said.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail Nick Smith is stepping down from Parliament.

“There’s a logic that comes with it – if you don’t stand candidates, where does the party vote get directed to?”

Hipango said Māori values aligned very well with National Party values, particularly a focus on individual communities being able to determine their destinies.

“That's what resonated with the old people back in the 1930s. With [Labour MP] Peeni Henare's koro [grandfather] James Henare They were staunch National.”

She would not be drawn on National’s current campaign against alleged Māori separatism, saying she hadn’t read the He Puapua report and was not sure that a Māori Health Authority was the best way to get better outcomes.

“I'm just looking forward to getting back in there and having a voice. The numbers might not agree with what I articulate, but I will be articulating a view within caucus.”

Hipango was known for her staunch social conservatism during the last term, particularly on the issue of abortion.

She was widely criticised for saying the Government’s abortion legalisation bill would allow for “full-term abortions” – something Labour criticised as non-factual, as any abortion very late into a pregnancy would only happen under strict medical conditions because the life of a mother was at severe risk.

During the 2020 election campaign she refused to delete a Facebook post attributing a fake quote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, arguing the quote mark on the image did not indicate it was a direct quote.