Transport minister hints at possible funding boost for walking and cycling after transport plan review

ANALYSIS: Transport Minister Michael Wood might make further changes to transport spending, with walking, cycling and public transport possible winners – although he says its “too early to say” where the changes will end up.

If Wood opts for significant change, it could see millions of dollars shifted from one part of the transport system, like roads, to another sector, like public transport or cycling. However, Wood’s remarks to date suggest any changes would be more moderate.

Recent decisions to effectively cancel billions of dollars worth of expensive roading projects, while funding a new walking and cycling bridge over the Waitematā Harbour, suggests that Wood is keen for a more climate friendly transport portfolio.

As transport minister, Wood is responsible for telling Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency where to spend the roughly $4 billion it collected in fuel taxes and road user charges each year.

The minister does this through a Government Policy Statement (GPS), which was usually published every three years. The GPS sets out minimum and maximum levels of spending the minister would like across the different parts of the transport system, like walking and cycling; state highway maintenance, road safety, and public transport.

Waka Kotahi takes that GPS and then creates a National Land Transport Plan (NLTP), in which it puts the minister’s directions into action – trying to make sure it stays within the spending ranges set out by the minister.

Wood’s hands are effectively tied this term because the GPS for 2021-2024 was drawn up by his predecessor Phil Twyford.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood will re-look at the Government’s plan for transport spending.

Wood recently said he would see what he could do to make changes to the GPS and suggested these changes would also have a climate change focus. If his recent decisions were a precedent for the realignment, it could mean less money for roads and more money for public transport, walking and cycling.

As it currently stands, the Government has directed Waka Kotahi to spend between $440m and $700m on public transport infrastructure in the next 12 months, falling to between $660m and $370m three years later. Public transport services get between $390m and $600m next year rising to between $420m and $700m in 2023/24.

Waking and cycling improvements get $95-$180m next year rising to $105-195 by 2023/24.

State highway improvements get the lion’s share, netting investment of between $800m and $1.25b next year, falling to between $800m and $1b by 2023/24.

Facing questions from Green transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter on Thursday, Wood said the changes would probably be minor but focus on ensuring Waka Kotahi is “up to the challenge” of responding to the Climate Change Commission’s final report, which recommended plans to decarbonise the transport system, and Hīkina te Kohupara, a Ministry of Transport plan to decarbonise transport.

“That shift has started to happen with the previous GPS which set up a multi-modal transport framework, it has sharpened in the new GPS, which only kicks in the next couple of months,” Wood said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Protestors in Auckland recently called on Waka Kotahi to open up lanes on the Harbour Bridge for cycling.

“You will note that rebalancing the NZ Upgrade Programme I have signalled that I intend to also revise the GPS and that is to provide as much clarity as possible in light of the commission’s report.”

He said the changes wouldn’t be “a wholesale revision of every aspect of the GPS”, but instead would give “absolute clarity for the agency in terms of the challenge laid down by the Commission”.

Subsequent remarks suggested that changes to the GPS might be similar to the ones Wood made to axe expensive roads and shift funding to a $685m bridge for walking and cycling.

“What I've tried to signal through the rebalancing of the NZ Upgrade Programme is that the point of transition is here.”

The re-scoping and rebalancing has been geared towards improving public transport, getting more freight onto rail, better walking and cycling options, he said.

Genter pushed Wood on the small amount of money available for this shift, thanks to Wellington’s Petone to Ngauranga shared path exhausting much of the budget for walking and cycling.

“How do you think we are going to enable mode shift if there's no money from central government to support walking and cycling infrastructure for the next three years?” Genter said.

Stuff Wood intends to prioritise de-congestion in future transport plans.

Wood’s response suggested he was keen for additional spending, although he made no firm commitment.

“There is clearly going to need to be ongoing investment in that area. I'll continue to work with Waka Kotahi and councils on what the options are,” Wood said.

Waka Kotahi is doing a small amount of walking and cycling infrastructure. Chief executive Nicole Rosie told the select committee this week that about 64 kilometres of walking and cycling infrastructure was built this year, split roughly evenly between state highways and local roads.

Waka Kotahi board papers for the beginning of the year, which have recently been released. showed the board was given a presentation from the Climate Change Commission in March 2021. The minutes noted that Waka Kotahi said the Commission’s report “did not seem to be ambitious enough on mode shift [shifting people from one mode of transport to another]”.

That could suggest that Waka Kotahi had greater ambitions for its ability to shift people from cars to other modes of transport than the Climate Change Commission.

This chat appears to have been heeded – the Climate Change Commission’s final report, tabled earlier this week, saw the climate commission increase its “level of ambition in [its] mode shift assumptions”.

However, just how much money is left in the kitty to pay for any big changes is a point of contention. Board papers from February revealed that Waka Kotahi warned of “funding challenges” which would force “choices and trade-offs would ultimately need to be made for Waka Kotahi to come within the funding envelope” in the next three-year spending plan.

The papers noted that while there were always trade-offs, these are especially acute this time around, and there would be “less flexibility” in the next three years.

The papers warned there needed to be “clear communication” with local government about those funding challenges – as local government co-fund many transport projects and would need to be aware of the funding constraints currently faced by Waka Kotahi. They said the minister would be getting briefed on “potential options for addressing the affordability issues stemming from GPS 2021-24,” the very plan that Wood is keen on reforming.

Wood can claim a victory at the end of this week, in that the many disparate parts of the transport system are currently on the same page. Previously, Waka Kotahi, the Ministry of Transport and the Climate Change Commission had taken different views on the ability of policy to shift people from cars into other forms of transport.

Now, all agencies are officially tied to the goal of getting people out of cars and into other forms of transport.