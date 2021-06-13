Government offers $8625 discount on EVs, reviving policy killed by NZ First

The Clean Car Discount scheme was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on Sunday.

People buying new electric vehicles (EVs) will be eligible for a discount of up to $8625 from July, as part of a government initiative to get more people into cleaner cars, reviving a plan from last term that was ultimately blocked by NZ First.

Cars worth up to $80,000 are eligible for the discount meaning at least one model of Tesla is eligible, as well as more popular EVs like the Nissan Leaf.

The discounts aren’t just for new imported EVs. People purchasing used import EVs, new or used imported plug-in hybrids, as well as ordinary internal-combustion vehicles that pollute less, will also be eligible for discounts depending on their emissions profile.

The discounts for these cars vary depending on their emissions, but a new Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid would get a discount of $5750.

The Government pays for the discounts by putting a fee on emitting vehicles – meaning the scheme doesn’t end up costing the Crown. The fees go up to $5175 for a new import or $2875 for a used import. The charges could be relatively small - the Mitsubishi ASX would incur a fee of $530.

The scheme, called the Clean Car Discount, was unveiled by Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw on Sunday.

It’s meant to work alongside another policy, the Clean Car Standard, which incentivises importers to bring cleaner cars to New Zealand.

If it looks familiar, that’s because both policies are largely the same as two similar schemes unveiled in the last term of Government, and was eventually blocked by NZ First.

Shaw paid tribute to the work of his Green Party colleague, Julie Anne Genter, who was in charge of the scheme last term.

David Zalubowski/AP Buyers of at least one model of Tesla will be eligible for a discount.

“I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the work of my colleague Julie Anne Genter, whose work last term as Associate Transport Minister laid the foundations that got us here today,” Shaw said.

He joked about how long the policy had taken to come to fruition.

”As the old guy in the cheese ad said, ‘good things take time’” Shaw said. He said the Greens were “delighted” with the scheme.

Wood said that the discounts would help New Zealand catch up with the rest of the world in its uptake of EVs.

“New Zealand is actually lagging behind on the uptake of EVs, so we are playing catch up internationally. Our monthly registrations of EVs are around half the global average and sales are well below the 50 per cent of monthly sales seen in some European countries.

Wood added that because the policy only applied to the import market, the market for used vehicles wouldn’t be affected.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says the scheme will incentivise EV updtake.

“The policy only applies to new and used cars arriving in New Zealand, so the existing second-hand market of cars that lower income families tend to purchase from will not be affected,” Wood said.

Purchases of the cars would either collect discounts or pay fees through Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency when they first registered their vehicles.

Buyers could collect discounts for EVs and plug-in hybrids registered after July 1, 2021. It’s still possible to get a discount for a car purchased before that date, but only the buyer delays registering that car until 1 July.

From next year, smaller discounts for vehicles that cannot be plugged-in, but which emit low amounts of CO2, will be available.

The fees for high-emissions vehicles will apply from 1 January 2022. The Government has loaned itself about $300m to get the scheme running in the interim, but the fees are designed to ensure that it is fiscally neutral over the long-term, meaning fees on polluting vehicles pay for discounts on clean ones.

The fees and discounts could be adjusted each year in future to make sure that the scheme stays fiscally neutral.

National and ACT have both come out against the scheme. ACT leader David Seymour, called the fees on some cars a “tax”, and said that this brok Labour’s promise of not introducing any new taxes beyond those in its 2020 manifesto.

“Labour is breaking its promise to not introduce new taxes by slapping new taxes on tradies, farmers and large families,” Seymour said.

He said the fact that transport was already in the Emissions Trading Scheme, meant that there was already an incentive to purchase cleaner cars.

“The ‘feebate’ scheme ignores the fact that vehicles are already taxed and subsidised through the Emissions Trading Scheme”.

National leader Judith Collins tweeted that the policy had been “brought back from the dead,” after National’s campaign against the tax last term.

“After thousands of Kiwis had their say and rejected Labour’s punitive Car Tax, it’s being brought back from the dead.

“If you need a ute or a van, you’ll be forced to pay a tax to subsidise someone else’s Tesla or BMW. National will fight Labour’s Car Tax every step of the way,” she tweeted.

Vehicles which are neither low, nor high emissions vehicles won’t be eligible for either a discount or a fee.

Businesses will include the discount or fee when calculating Fringe Benefit Tax (FBT) and depreciation for vehicles they buy, adding an incentive for businesses to green their fleets.

Another change to the scheme from last year is that vehicles with low safety ratings are now ineligible for the discounts. Cars must have a three star safety rating as listed on the RightCar website to get a discount.