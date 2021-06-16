Minister 'disappointed' with police after Ombudsman finds cops misled public over cleaner cars

Climate Change minister James Shaw talks about the climate change report and how New Zealand will look in years to come.

Police Minister Poto Williams says she is disappointed with police after the Ombudsman found the agency had misled the public about a plan for cleaner cop cars.

But she has not actually spoken to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster about the matter.

Coster recently told Newsroom that police were “committed to reducing our carbon emissions and have outlined a 10-year plan to an emissions-free fleet” while defending a deal to buy many petrol cars.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Poto Williams says she is disappointed in police.

But the Ombudsman Peter Boshier ruled last week that the “plan" didn't actually exist when Coster made that comment.

This came to light after the police delayed an Official Information Act (OIA) request for the plan from left-wing blogger No Right Turn, and then complained when police extended out the request.

“Police explained that, at the time of [redacted]’s request, it did not actually have what one would consider a ‘plan’ for an emissions-free fleet. It did have a goal of aspiration for such a fleet, but not much more than this," Boshier wrote.

READ MORE:

* Two words and an emoji: What caused six months of bureaucratic stonewalling

* Internal blunder and division among police top brass behind failure to announce scrapping of cannabis operation

* Police will have to buy carbon credits for new cruisers



“Work towards this plan was at a very early stage and the only relevant document was a 13-page power-point presentation.”

He ruled that the extension itself was now lawful as the police should have rejected the request by admitting the information did not exist. Instead they attempted to “buy more time and get its internal organisational reality to match its public statement”.

Police have rejected this finding, saying they don't agree that a plan doesn't exist. The agency declined to comment further when asked about the matter on Friday.

Williams said she was disappointed in police for not properly following the OIA.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Andrew Coster said an emissions-free plan had been outlined. The Ombudsman disagreed.

“While I am disappointed that it appears the Official Information Act was not sufficiently adhered to in this instance, police have advised me that they are undertaking work to look the way it responds to OIAs can be improved, in terms of both timeliness and in the quality of responses,” Williams said.

“Recruitment is underway to double the size of the OIA team.”

Asked if she was upset with Coster misleading media, Williams said she had “already expressed her disappointment.”

“I have not discussed this with the Commissioner - but have not ruled out doing so in the future."

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Simeon Brown said Police Commissioner Andrew Coster needed to explain what was going on.

National’s police spokesman Simeon Brown said this was not good enough.

“No public agency or department should be lying to the media or using the OIA process to cover up mistakes or lies,” Brown said.

“Commissioner Coster needs to front for a please explain and assure New Zealanders that he takes public trust seriously.”

“I expect Minister Williams to hold the commissioner accountable. I find it quite astonishing that she has not raised her disappointment with the Police Commissioner yet.”

Climate change Minister James Shaw declined to comment.