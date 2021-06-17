David Parker forging ahead with fisheries changes, according to Labour document

RNZ's podcast The Detail looks at the state of New Zealand fisheries with NIWA's chief scientist for fisheries Dr Richard O'Driscoll, and does some fact checking on the Seaspiracy claims.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker plans to forge ahead with plans to put cameras on boats, and pursue a more “holistic” approach to fisheries, according to documents obtained by the ACT Party.

ACT leader David Seymour said the document, which outlines seven papers Parker will shortly take to Cabinet, came from a Labour backbencher.

Seymour said it showed a lack of democratic thinking on the part of Parker, who was consulting his political colleagues before talking to the industry.

“Parker plans to take seven papers to Cabinet which outline a range of initiatives,” Seymour said, including “new marine reserves and mandatory monitoring of boats in New Zealand waters with cameras”.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: David Seymour's ACT Party campaign of a lifetime

* Election 2020: Cannabis question smokes out Kaikōura candidates

* Stuart Nash apologises to Winston Peters and Shane Jones over fisheries comments



“The minister seems to have consulted Labour MPs before consulting with the industry.

“Thankfully some helpful democratic Labour backbencher has let us all in on it, by leaking it out of caucus, with it finding its way to the ACT Party,” Seymour said.

The papers look at topics such as creating “more selective fishing underpinned by transparent and accountable commercial fishing practice”, noting that the new portfolio title is “oceans and fisheries”, rather than just “fisheries”.

Parker also intended to begin an inquiry into the use of migrant labour across the fishing industry.

John Bisset/Stuff Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker has had a caucus paper leaked to ACT.

Another paper will seek to create a “penalties regime for the illegal discarding of fish”, which will be monitored by cameras on fishing boats.

The regime would mean “fishers are penalised proportionate to their offending and enforcement measures can be applied with more certainty and greater effect”.

Another Cabinet paper will look at a funding model for the cameras, and plans for their rollout across the inshore fishing fleet.

The cost of the cameras would be at least partly recovered from the industry itself. This would attempt to offset proposed additional funding of the scheme of $10 million over four years.

“The current maximum penalty for the most serious offending will be retained, with the addition of a new graduated penalty model of criminal and infringement offences,” the paper said.

Another paper looks to push forward with the Sea Change project to clean up the Hauraki Gulf, a commitment in Labour’s 2020 manifesto. Stuff understands the invitations for this announcement have already gone out.

A spokesperson for Parker said the document was a “briefing prepared for caucus members prior to Cabinet decisions being made”.

“When Minister Parker has decisions to announce, he will announce them – in the coming days and weeks.”