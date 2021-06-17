National calls on Labour to axe Auckland cycling bridge to fix potholes

Auckland's Mill Rd highway project has been canned from the Government's Upgrades Programme after tripling in cost.

National is calling on the Government to axe plans for a new shared walking and cycling bridge across the Waitematā harbour, and instead put the money towards helping councils maintain local roads.

But Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said National was being divisive and ignoring its own record of funnelling money into urban roads at the expense of rural and regional transport.

Stuff revealed on Thursday that councils up and down the country had received $420 million less from Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency than they’d expected for the maintenance of local roads.

Waka Kotahi uses money collected from fuel taxes and road user charges to co-fund council maintenance projects. Councils bid for $2.6 billion and received just $2.18b for 2021-2024.

The Waka Kotahi board approves and declines budget bids from councils for local road funding. It also manages bids from Waka Kotahi itself for money that it spends on state highways.

This year, Waka Kotahi got $340m less for state highways than it had bid for, receiving $2.46b for 2021-24

National Party transport spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said the Government should direct some of the $785m allocated to the new cycling and walking bridge for Waitematā Harbour towards councils and state highways.

“All up, the Government has short-changed the country $760 million worth of funding that should have gone towards maintaining our roads.

Supplied The Government has allocated $785m for a new cycling and walking bridge for Waitematā Harbour in Auckland.

“This isn’t about building new roads, this is just making sure we can drive safely on the ones we’ve got.

“Instead, the Government has thrown $785 million to a cycle bridge in Auckland that will only benefit 3000 people, at best,” Woodhouse said.

The bridge is funded directly by the Crown through money raised mainly through taxes, whereas the local payments are funded by Waka Kotahi through fuel taxes and road user charges. The two pots of money aren't directly interchangeable although the Crown could, if it wished, top up Waka Kotahi’s fund with its own money – as Woodhouse is advocating.

Genter, who as associate transport minister increased local road funding, said National was being divisive and disingenuous.

“National is really trying to turn this issue into something divisive: Urban versus rural; people who ride bikes verses people who use a car,” Genter said.

She said National’s stance on local roads “was not very believable” when the party also wanted to progress with building the Mill Road, originally a $1.3b road which now costs $3.5b – leading the Government to drop it.

She said that other expensive road projects, also backed by National, like the Ōtaki to North of Levin road, had increased in cost by more than the cost of the Waitematā shared bridge.

”National has a long history of raiding the transport budget for urban highways,” Genter said.

Genter said she would prefer the Government allowed fuel taxes and road user charges to rise with inflation to help pay for the cost pressures.