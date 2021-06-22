Mental Health: Minister 'extraordinarily frustrated' as just five new acute beds added after $1.9b investment

Health Minister Andrew Little says he is “extraordinarily frustrated” that the Government’s $1.9 billion mental health package isn’t flowing through to actual services – and has hinted at an independent review of the process.

It comes after Newshub reported just five extra acute mental health beds had been added from $235 million invested in mental health facilities in Budget 2019, and Stuff revealed a huge underspend in the flagship new service for those with more moderate mental health needs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little said he was extraordinarily frustrated with the Ministry of Health.

An answer to a written question from National MP Matt Doocey indicated that, of the $235m for new facilities, just $500,000 had actually been spent – 0.2 per cent.

Little, who was not minister at the time, told media he was “extraordinarily” frustrated that the Government’s $1.9b investment was not being utilised two years after the fact.

“This is a budget we did two years ago, with commitments made two years ago. I’m still trying to understand it – I’m not expecting facilities to be completed and fully staffed, but we seem to be a long way behind actually getting a shovel in the ground,” Little said.

“I find it frustrating that we are not there yet.”

Little said a review of the spending was likely to be announced soon.

“You can expect to hear more from me about this in the weeks to come. Now that we are all but halfway through the 2019 reform process it is timely to do a stocktake and find out how decisions were made, where we are at, how far we have to go, and I think it is best that that is conducted independently of the Ministry.”

He said it was “not acceptable” that mental health inpatients were not getting the best possible facilities “but that’s the system we inherited.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National's Matt Doocey said the Government was elected promising huge progress in mental health and had not delivered.

Little was forced to correct his own statements in the House earlier this year after revealing Ministry of Health officials had misled him about the availability of key mental health data, which Stuff revealed had been edited out of a routine mental health report.

An official at the Ministry of Health was worried that there was “a lot of data and negative statistics” in the report without appropriate context about what the Ministry was doing to fix it, emails released under the Official Information Act showed.

The report revealed that the use of seclusion had spiked under the Labour Government, and it has subsequently emerged that wait times for teen mental health services were also on the rise.

Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson has said the crisis has worsened since Labour swept to power in 2017 promising to fix it.

Doocey said it was not good enough that people were sleeping on floors. The Government promised to make a difference in mental health, transform the mental health system, and had completely let the country down.

He said that just $500,000 had been spent of the $235m for new mental health facilities, and the Ministry of Health had misled the public by not making this clearer on Monday.

“That's a second time the Ministry of Health has misled people.”