Judith Collins says Harete Hipango allegation likely a coding error

National Party leader Judith Collins says "Covid doesn't sleep", asks why Ministry of Health did not act faster, allowing Wellingtonians to go to work on Wednesday without knowing locations of interest.

National leader Judith Collins has fronted over allegations one of her MPs, Harete Hipango, inappropriately used Parliamentary funds, saying the matter was likely a “coding error”.

The NZ Herald reported National Party sources saying that one of Hipango’s staff members flagged a concern in the last term of Parliament, alleging that items of furniture were bought out of her taxpayer-funded allowance but did not appear in her office.

The items of furniture are said to include a television and a sofa.

Hipango did not front on the allegations, but Collins said they related to “coding issues” with the way the expenses are coded. She said the error might not have been made by Hipango herself.

"There's a couple of items on there, but I had a look at the numbers, there's very little in it and actually the information she has provided to me was that everything she purchased, she purchased correctly, or she paid for herself once she was alerted to the fact it had been wrongly coded,” Collins said.

“There are many times when MPs have some coding issues and the fact is that most coding is done in electorate offices, for MPs often don’t do the coding themselves,” Collins said.

“There were some errors and maybe some misunderstandings of the rules, and any money that needs to be paid back was paid back - that is not unusual in Parliamentary Service,” she said.

Lynn Grieveson/Newsroom Harete Hipango didn't return to Parliament after losing the Whanganui seat at last year's election. But Nick Smith's sudden resignation has opened the door for her to come back.

Collins said she only became aware of the allegations when they were published on Wednesday morning.

Hipango only had her first day in Parliament on Tuesday. She was knocked out of Parliament last term, but was able to re-enter Parliament following the retirement of Nick Smith.

Parliamentary Service said it could not comment on the spending of individual members.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said “Members may allocate their budget as they see fit, so long as it complies with the rules of the Speaker’s Directions, or relevant Remuneration Authority determination.”

“The Directions require members to ensure all expenditure is for a Parliamentary purpose, that they always receive value for money and that they should use the most cost-effective option available.

“The rules also note that any minor assets purchased remain the property of Parliament and not the member”.

He said that Parliamentary Service had a “well-established check and balance system.”

“If it believes these rules have been broken it would refer the matter to the members' Party Senior Whip who will resolve the issue.”