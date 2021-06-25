Covid-19 NZ: Risk of Taiwan-style outbreak if Delta variant takes hold, expert warns

No new Covid-19 cases were reported in the community or MIQ on Thursday.

New Zealand risks a Taiwan-style outbreak if the Delta variant takes hold, the Government’s top Covid modeller Rodney Jones has warned.

Speaking about the latest scare – a case who visited Wellington from Australia – Jones said that it was a waiting game to see whether community transmission has occurred in Wellington, although the lack of cases so far is a good sign.

If there is community transmission, New Zealand could be facing a serious outbreak, akin to the one Taiwan – a country which had previously eliminated the virus – has been fighting for months, which has seen thousands of cases and hundreds of deaths.

“Taiwan shows us that it’s a long road back if Delta takes hold,” Jones said, although it is currently the Alpha variant – also highly infectious – that is most prevalent in Taiwan.

Ross Giblin Wellington is at the centre of new Covid fears.

Whether New Zealand is facing that scenario will only be known once there’s more testing data. All of the the nearly 7000 tests taken on Wednesday, nearly a third of which were from Wellington, were negative.

“If it’s a big deal, you get a flood of cases, which is what you have in Sydney,” Jones said.

“The models are flashing red in Sydney. This is our worst outbreak in Australia and New Zealand since Melbourne last July, it's worse than northern beaches in December.”

The problem is the Delta variant of the virus – the strain which tore through India earlier this year. Jones said it’s more “dynamic” than previous variants and poses new risks.

Even in the UK and the United States, countries where vast swathes of the population are vaccinated, places where Delta is present continue to have rising cases.

MOANA ELLIS/LDR Karanga Morgan, co-chair of the Kaunihera Kaumātua, receives her first dose of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination in Whanganui on Monday.

New Zealand therefore faces both a waiting game and a running race.

The waiting game is to see whether community transmission occurred in Wellington, the running race is to finish our vaccination campaign.

“We know enough that Pfizer is effective [against Delta] and we’re fortunate enough to have 100 per cent Pfizer,” Jones said.

“That’s the urgency of getting everyone vaccinated.”

Vaccinations aren’t just an issue in New Zealand.

Jones said the emergence of Delta in India shows the world hasn't moved as far forward in fighting the pandemic as some would have liked, because it is more resistant to some vaccines.

“Unfortunately the Indian outbreak was a major setback.

“Things were looking really good in January and February. Then we had the Indian outbreak, which was not controlled and that gave rise to this variant and Delta plus,” Jones said.

He said that some of the Chinese vaccines, which were popular in many developing countries, had proved less effective against Delta, setting those countries’ Covid responses back.

“Delta has dealt a real blow to these Chinese vaccines. The evidence that has come through is that Sinovac and Sinopharm are ineffective against Delta,” Jones said.

What that means for the global response is that as many people as possible need jabs of the more effective vaccines to stop the virus spreading and creating new variants.

Effective jabs are needed everywhere to bring the virus under control.

Wellington could dodge a bullet from this latest case, but it will require a global vaccination effort for the country to be truly safe from the virus.

“No-one is safe until everyone is safe,” Jones said.