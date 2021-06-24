National's harbour tunnel more wasteful than walking and cycling bridge, Genter says

National Party leader Judith Collins says "Covid doesn't sleep", asks why Ministry of Health did not act faster, allowing Wellingtonians to go to work on Wednesday without knowing locations of interest.

National leader Judith Collins isn’t objectively assessing value for money when she attacks projects like the new walking and cycling crossing over the Waitematā Harbour, said Green Party transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter.

“The leader of the opposition is playing on people’s stereotypes and prejudices and not an objective assessment of value for money,” Genter said.

The remarks were the latest in a battle of the Benefit-Cost-Ratios – or “BCRs” – that is playing out in Parliament between MPs keen to get the best value of money out of the billions of dollars the Government is spending on transport.

A BCR is a a number that looks at the benefits that a new transport project might bring, measured against how much it costs. BCRs that are greater than 1 mean that for every dollar spent on a project, there’s a return on investment in terms of benefits that are worth more than the money spent.

Projects that have a BCR of less than 1 have benefits that are worth less than the cost of the project itself – generally viewed as poor value for money.

National and ACT have attacked the Government’s planned $785 million walking and cycling bridge across Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour for having an initial estimated BCR of 0.4 to 0.6. That meant for every dollar spent on the bridge there would effectively be a 40 to 60 cent loss.

Supplied Julie Anne Genter says the new cycling and walking bridge is better value for money than a second tunnel.

But Genter said that the estimated BCR for a tunnel under the Waitematā Harbour, which was a National election pledge in 2020, had an even lower BCR of 0.2 – an 80 cent loss on every dollar spent on the tunnel.

Those estimates were based on a preliminary business case, carried out by consultants at PWC and NZIER, for a second crossing prepared for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency in 2010.

When those estimates were completed, the tunnel cost was around $4.85 billion – and could have been as high as $7 billion.

Collins said despite the BCRs, the tunnel was popular.

“I’m saying people know how much they’d use it,” Collins said in an interview. “If we have a tunnel then we can have train access, we can have lorries going through that, and we would be able to keep the Harbour Bridge – the iconic Harbour Bridge – as it is,” she said.

Collins said “the overwhelming majority of Aucklanders” did not want the new walking and cycling bridge, and noted that the Government’s decision to build the bridge in Auckland came at a time when Ashburton, the scene of recent flooding, wants a second bridge that would cost only $30m.

“It’s insane – there’s no productivity gain in what the Government is doing,” Collins said. “I don’t understand why the Government is being so pig headed,” she said.

Genter said that BCRs already considered how many people would actually use the tunnel – despite this, it still returned a low BCR. She even cast doubt on the low BCRs of some transport projects, arguing the valuing system overstated the value of roads.

“If anything if overstates the value of roading projects in urban areas and understates the effectiveness of walking and cycling,” she said. “If you look at the northern busway it barely got a BCR of one – if they go back and look at it probably has a BCR of 5 because more people use it than anyone imagined.”