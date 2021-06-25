Staff and prisoners to get $1.3m payout for Waikeria riot

Prisoners can be seen on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison following riots over the summer.

The Government has approved a $1.35 million payout to staff and prisoners who lost belongings in a prolonged riot at Waikeria Prison.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis sought Cabinet approval for the money for staff and prisoners who lost items, papers published on Thursday reveal.

The document noted the none of the 17 prisoners charged over to the riot would get money. The payments would go to the 844 other prisoners and up to 190 staff who lost property in the riot.

The paper said prisoners lost property in a “unique situation,” and the “prisoners were not at fault”.

“They suffered loss only because they had property in storage at Waikeria Prison.”

But it said Corrections wasn’t “legally liable for property loss and has no legal obligation to compensate staff or people in prison”.

Davis was advised an ex gratia payment could be made out of “goodwill” or “moral obligation”.

The payment total up to $1.3m for the more than 800 prisoners who lost possessions and up to $50,000 for up to 190 staff.

The paper said the payment would “support and uplift the oranga, or wellbeing, of those in prison,” and “aligns with Corrections’ responsibilities as an employer”.

National and ACT have criticised the move.

National's Corrections spokesperson, Simeon Brown, said the money wouldn’t need to be spent if the riot hadn’t happened in the first place.

“We shouldn’t be having to pay anyone for the destruction of their property because the riot should not have happened,” he said.

“These are the consequences for a Corrections Minister who lost control of a prison.”

ACT leader David Seymour said the compensation for prisoners was “an insult to hardworking Kiwis who pay their taxes”.

“These prisoners are in jail because they hurt people and damaged property,” Seymour said.

“Their victims got no compensation, so why are we paying compensation for them?”

Brown also warned the cost to the Crown would likely be higher again, noting remarks from Davis in a select committee on Thursday the prison’s insurance pay-out will not cover the demolition of the prison.

“We are yet to find out the total cost to the taxpayer for minister Davis’ serious mishandling of the event. The bill could balloon even more when everything is tallied up,” Brown said.