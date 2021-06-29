David Parker unveils new planning law, which will squeeze 100 plans into just 14

The Government has released an early draft of law that will replace the Resource Management Act (RMA). Environment Minister David Parker has unveiled an exposure draft of the first of those laws.

The Government has released an early draft of law that will replace the Resource Management Act (RMA), as it takes another step in its years-long journey to replace the much-derided planning law.

Although anyone hoping for a quick fix for the law that’s criticised for both not protecting our environment and contributing to the housing crisis through impossible planning restrictions will be disappointed – the process that began two years ago still has another couple of years to run.

A review of the RMA, launched by the Government last term, recommended repealing the law which it argued was holding up development in cities, while also doing a poor job of protecting the environment.

The review recommended three new laws to replace the RMA, the National and Build Environments Act (NBA), the Strategic Planning Act (SPA), and the Climate Change Adaptation Act (CAA). All three laws will be introduced in the current term of Parliament, and the NBA and SPA are intended to pass into law before the end of the Parliamentary term.

STUFF Environment Minister David Parker explains how the Resource Management Act will be reworked into three different parts. Video first published February 2021.

Environment Minister David Parker unveiled an exposure draft of the first of those laws, the NBA, on Tuesday.

The exposure draft is an early version of the significant parts of the bill which is intended to garner feedback from the many organisations who use the RMA regularly, from Iwi, to councils, to construction companies.

The draft will go to the Environment select committee for a select committee process, but instead of progressing through the House and eventually becoming law, the report on the exposure draft will go back to Parker. He’ll use that feedback to inform his final version of the bill, which will be introduced to Parliament again, and go through the full legislative process.

John Bisset/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker unveiled the first of three laws that will replace the RMA.

Parker defended the slower process, saying it was “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get this right, so we want to make sure that we do get it right”.

“The initial select committee inquiry is a novel way to provide an open and transparent platform for the public to have an early say on this key legislation,” he said.

The exposure draft sets out how planning will be done in the future, and provides for the 14 major regional plans which will form the backbone of New Zealand planning – a simplification of the more than 100 plans that exist today.

The law would force the Environment Minister to set “environmental limits”, described as being “bottom lines” for environmental protection, responding to criticism the RMA has not done enough to protect the environment.

“These limits will be framed as a minimum acceptable state of an aspect of the environment, or a maximum amount of harm that can be caused,” according to a policy brief released with the draft.

The RMA also manages the “adverse effects” of certain activities on the environment using an “avoid, remedy, or mitigate” strategy. That strategy has been carried over to the new law, although the Government warns that the new law will “intentionally curtail subjective amenity values.”

Amenity values are “natural or physical qualities and characteristics” somewhere that people enjoy and seek to protect and preserve. The Government says the fact curtailing on amenity values won’t be “at the expense of quality urban design,” including “urban tree cover” – in other words, the new legislation might not give people the excuse they want to bowl urban trees to put up apartments.

John Bisset/Stuff The new law is meant to make it easier to build infrastructure, by giving planners better certainty.

The cornerstone of the NBA will be the consolidation and simplification of New Zealand’s patchwork of local plans. The law will consolidate more than 100 local government resource management plans into just 14. This is intended to give the Government much greater say over how councils plan and zone.

The exposure draft has picked up on the review panel’s proposal to develop one plan per region, prepared by a local committee of representatives from local government, central government, and mana whenua.

Parker hasn’t yet landed on how the plans will be prepared and how decision-making will work.

A big part of reforming the RMA is to encourage development in cities to allow more affordable housing. A big factor holding councils and developers back from development is building infrastructure.

The plans created under the NBA will alleviate some of these problems by improving “certainty for developers, local government, infrastructure providers and the community”. It will do this by forcing plans to include more detailed infrastructure and zoning rules that will be more consistent.

These plans will be guided by what the Government calls National Planning Framework. This will consolidate all the different rules the Government currently has for planning, including rules around freshwater and urban form. The framework will force the Government to answer key questions about how they want the country to grow and develop, rather than leaving those questions to councils.

The importance of infrastructure to planning has also been elevated. The exposure draft recognises it in its purpose provision – effectively saying that infrastructure provision is one of the main reasons the new law exists. These provisions would also make it mandatory to consider infrastructure provision in NBA plans.

One of the big questions hanging over the new law’s ability to provide better infrastructure planning is how it interacts with the SPA, the second RMA replacement law.

The SPA won’t go through the exposure draft process and the Government hasn’t revealed what it will look like.

That piece of legislation is designed to look at all the parts of central government that do planning – things like land transport planning for roads and other transport and local government – and wrap up central government’s plans for an area into long-term 30 year (or longer) plans for each region that will better plug into and direct what local governments plan for an area.

How the SPA works in practice will be key to getting planning law functioning properly.

One difficulty of reforming the RMA is that it touches on Treaty settlements – both those that have already been settled, and those that are currently being negotiated.

The current RMA touches on over 60 pieces of Treaty settlement legislation. Documentation released with the draft said that Treaty settlement negotiations that were still linked to the RMA would continue while replacement legislation was developed, however the Government was still considering how arrangements currently under negotiation can be transitioned into a new system.

The law won't infringe on Māori claims to freshwater rights, currently the subject of court action.

Documentation released with the exposure draft said the legislation “does not preclude any options for addressing freshwater rights and interests, and their consideration as part of the ongoing discussions with iwi, hapu, and Māori”.

The draft includes a recommendation that the law give effect to the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.