After the border opens, what happens to families living in motels?

The Spinnaker Motel, Plimmerton, Porirua, has been bought by the Government to be turned into transitional and or emergency housing.

The Government is forecasting a downturn in the number of people receiving emergency housing grants after the border opens, as motel owners switch back to serving tourists.

National’s social development spokesperson Louise Upston used a select committee grilling of her opposite number, Carmel Sepuloni, to ask about the number of emergency housing special needs grants the Government expects to pay in the next few years to people and families living in motels.

Forecasts show the number dropping from 162,000 this year, to 128,000 next year, and 107,000 the year after that.

However, Sepuloni responded that the main “constraint” on those numbers wasn’t the demand for emergency housing dropping. Demand may in fact stay quite high. Instead, it was “supply of motel rooms falling, as the border opens,” that was a key cause for the number of grants to taper off.

“Assumptions have been made that accommodation supply will be reduced by the opening of the New Zealand border as operators return to servicing the international tourist market as well as the domestic market,” Sepuloni said, in a written response to Upston’s select committee questioning.

Treasury forecasts the border to re-open in January 2022, and to affect emergency housing supply from July 2022.

Upston said that she believed demand for emergency housing would stay high.

“The reality is the demand is going to stay – but where are they going to put everyone?” she asked.

She said the closed borders meant the Government has had “access to motels for an extended period of time, and the Minister didn’t seem to want to answer questions about where people will go”.

Sepuloni said the “long-term solution” was to build more houses, and that “the government is making good progress”.

“We are on track to have over 18,000 new public and transitional housing places built by 2024 and more houses are being consented and built across New Zealand than any time since the 1970’s,” she said.

She said the Government is “also bringing more transitional houses online across New Zealand”.

“These will help reduce the need for Emergency Housing.”

Overall, the number of households getting Emergency Housing has fallen over the previous two quarters, from 9,823 to 8,023. This is true across most regions in New Zealand, but a few regions have seen numbers stay level or increase.

Sepuloni pointed towards a pilot in Rotorua as being a possible solution while emergency housing need was high.

There, the Government is directly contracting motels for emergency housing places.

Sepuloni said that this scheme offers a “guaranteed number of emergency housing motel rooms in Rotorua,” and allows “better wrap-around support for clients in Emergency Housing”.

She said that each part of New Zealand would have its own needs and that this model wouldn’t be universal, but “tailored to suit the specific needs of each area.”

Upston said that the Government should also be focusing on negotiating better deals with moteliers to house families. Given the depressed tourism market, she saw no reason for motels to be charging such high rates to MSD.

“Why aren’t they securing rates that taxpayers would think are acceptable?” Upston said.

There are quite a few [motels] that are now MSD only. You would think there is some ability for MSD to be a bit more responsible and accountable for taxpayers money,” she said.

The latest figures show $100 million has been paid to the country's top 50 emergency housing moteliers, including one that received $7m in the nine months to March 2021.