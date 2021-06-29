Mental Health: Just 6 per cent of cash for mental health facilities spent

RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

The Government has spent 6 per cent of the $438.3 million it set aside in Budget 2018 and 2019 for building and refurbishing mental health facilities.

National says the system is in “stalemate” and the Ministry of Health is haggling with District Health Boards over small numbers of beds.

The spend – $24.9m – was revealed by Health Minister Andrew Little during Question Time.

Little said all but one of the projects set out in those budgets are on schedule, saying the Government was moving from a standing start after National left the system on its knees.

He has expressed frustration with how long the planning phase is taking for upgrades to acute mental healthcare, however.

The $343.6m allocated to build or upgrade mental health facilities in Budget 2019 was allocated over multiple years and is not expected to have been fully spent yet.

National’s health spokesman Matt Doocey said people with acute lifelong mental health issues were being overlooked in favour of those with moderate conditions.

“This is indefensible in light of the patients who are sleeping on the floors, in staff rooms, and in kitchens,” Doocey said.

A nationwide assessment of health infrastructure by the Ministry of Health from 2019 included assessments of 24 mental health inpatient units, with 15 ranked either “poor” or “very poor”.

Little said National had left acute facilities in “urgent need of rebuilding and upgrading” and planning that was taking longer than he would like.

He said National should understand delays given a project it had funded in government had only opened in 2020.

“The single mental health capital project that the previous Government funded – which was the upgrade to Counties Manukau – was approved in 2015 and opened for business last year,” Little said.

Little said he was keen on a stocktake report on mental health funding last week after it was revealed just five more acute mental health beds had been added to the system since 2019, despite a huge $1.9b investment in mental health in Budget 2019.

“This is a budget we did two years ago, with commitments made two years ago. I’m still trying to understand it – I’m not expecting facilities to be completed and fully staffed, but we seem to be a long way behind actually getting a shovel in the ground,” Little said.

“I find it frustrating that we are not there yet.”

Little was forced to correct his own statements in the House earlier this year after revealing Ministry of Health officials had misled him about the availability of key mental health data, which Stuff revealed had been edited out of a routine mental health report.