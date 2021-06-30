National Party is self-destructing, former minister says

National Party leader Judith Collins faces questions about turmoil in her party and continues to criticise the government's vaccine rollout.

Former National minister Chris Finlayson has lashed the current National Party as a disaster, placing the blame squarely on the leadership – both in Parliament and the wider party organisation.

He says the party leadership “deserve everything that’s come to them” after self-inflicted “brand destruction” over the past couple of years.

The comments will put more pressure on party leader Judith Collins who is already facing internal scrutiny over the resignations of former MP Nick Smith, and the current MP for Bay of Plenty, short-lived party leader Todd Muller. They will also pile pressure on current party President Peter Goodfellow.

Former National Party MP Chris Finlayson said the National Party is self-destructing under the current leadership (file photo).

Finlayson, who served as a National Party MP from 2005 to 2019 and held a number of ministerial portfolios, was scathing in his assessment of the current party. Speaking from his law office in Auckland, he said that the party didn’t need a detractor as it was doing well enough destroying itself.

“I don't think I've ever seen, in my life, brand destruction as devastating as that,” he said.

Chris Finlayson's comments come in the wake of resignations by National Party members Todd Muller and Nick Smith

“Now I know sometimes, you know, brands go off, but I've never seen brand destruction like I've seen in the National Party in the last year or two.”

Finlayson described the party’s current rhetoric as unimpressive and said it needed to get back to its roots of liberal conservatism if it wanted to claw its way out of the electoral doldrums.

Finlayson also said he had no sympathy for the party's current situation.

“You're talking to the wrong person if you expect me to express any sympathy for the current plight of the National Party, they deserve everything that's come to them.

“Put that in your article: they deserve everything they've got,” he said.

“Political parties have to feel the cold blast of opposition before they acquire the humility to be in government again. But if you're asking me to express sympathy for them, forget it.”

Finlayson described the party's current rhetoric as unimpressive (File photo).

In particular, Finlayson said that he was “irritated” by the litany of mistakes the party apparatus had clearly made during several candidate selections. He would not divulge the list of names he thought were unworthy, but made it clear that some should never have been nominated.

His comments come after resignations of failed MPs over several years including Todd Barclay (secret tape recordings), Hamish Walker (leaking confidential patient data), Andrew Falloon (sending lewd images to women).

At the start of June Jake Bezzant, the National Party’s nominee for the previously safe seat of Upper Harbour, was also in the spotlight for his treatment of women and previously faced questions about the accuracy of his CV.

He called candidate selection one of National’s many failures.

National Party President Peter Goodfellow.

“[The National Party] is going through its agonies at the moment because of the failure of the president and the leadership, the board leadership of the party to address very simple questions about candidate vetting and candidate selection,” he said.

Finlayson said the party’s failures were, in part, down to the fact they had stopped sufficiently acting on party reforms introduced after the 2002 drubbing where the party only gained 20 per cent of the vote.

“That's where the party's problems have been in the last 12 months. And when they learn to act on the reforms, which were enacted following the 2002 disaster, and get back to recognising that first, you need good candidates, and they need to be properly vetted financially and psychologically.

“Once that's done, once you have a liberal-conservative party, which is not sort of radically conservative or rabidly liberal, but a mixture of both, you've got your recipe for success again.”

A spokesperson for Judith Collins declined to comment.