Water services of 67 councils to be amalgamated into 4 water entities in massive shake-up

Water services will be amalgamated into four super entities charged with investing $125 billion to $185 billion over the next 30 years, which the Government hopes will save households thousands of dollars a year in water bills.

After years of reviews and questions over how the new water entities would look, who would own them and how many there would be, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has finally shown her hand.

There will be four enormous water entities: one encompassing Northland and Auckland, the second covers the centre of the North Island as well as Tauranga and the Bay of Plenty, and the third taking in the east coast down to Wellington – this entity takes the top of the South Island too, specifically Nelson and Marlborough. The final entity covers the rest of the South Island.

Mahuta said the areas the entities were chosen based on scale and population size – not necessarily geography, which explains why the third entity encompasses areas of both North and South Islands.

The entities will be able to borrow money on their own, which will be crucial to their ability to invest in upgrades to New Zealand's ailing water networks. They’ll also be able to make efficiencies that much smaller councils cannot, saving money in the long term.

“The data shows the case for change is compelling. Without these changes DIA modelling shows that even at the more conservative end of estimates, the average household bill for water services could be as high as $1900 to $9000 by 2051, which would be unaffordable for many communities,” Mahuta said.

“Under our proposal for four providers those figures range from $800 to $1640, saving households thousands of dollars.

Councils currently own their own pipes and water providers – they’ll have to merge these into the new water entities if they choose to be included in the reforms.

A key fishhook has been who would own the new water entities and whether they would be privatised in future.

The Government has always said the water entities would be publicly owned, but it has not revealed how that public ownership would work. It’s now said councils will continue to own the entities, but their ownership will not be to the equivalent of a shareholding, meaning they’ll have “no financial recognition of ownership”.

Water entities will have a board structure and board members will be appointed by a three tier process: a “Regional Representative Group” made up of local authority members and mana whenua will vote on appointing an independent panel, and that panel will itself appoint board members to govern the local three waters entity.

Mahuta said mana whenua would have co-governance at the “partnership level” and at the oversight level, but that wouldn’t necessarily translate to co-governance at a board leve.

Attempting to assuage fears of future privatisation, the Government has adopted two safeguards: one, democratic, the other economic.

The legislation establishing the entities will formally establish the local authorities as owners of the water entities and force any privatisation proposal to go to a referendum.

Mahuta said the new entities would also be built in such a way that they would not return a dividend or any other financial incentive to their owners, making them very unattractive to future private buyers.

The big question hanging over reforms now is how many councils will join up. The Government has, until now, maintained that New Zealand’s 67 councils would be free to make up their own minds about whether to go along with the reforms of if they’d like to go their own way.

The Department of Internal Affairs has hosted a series of roadshows for councils warning them of the risks of massive water bills in future without reform. Their analysis shows no council on its own would be able to meet the cost of water investment in the future without passing on huge bills to households.

More recently, the Government has mounted another offensive: ads marketing the reforms directly at households, rather than councils. On Wednesday, the Government will add to this a dashboard, where people can look up exactly how much the reforms are expected to save households in their area.

But Mahuta’s powers of persuasion may not be enough, already Whangarei District Council has said it would provisionally opt out and Auckland Council has also sounded notes of scepticism.

Recently, her position has hardened, as she has refused to rule-out forcing councils into the reforms if they don’t come of their own volition.

On Wednesday, Mahuta once again wouldn’t rule out compelling councils to take part. Mahuta said she’d “tried to ensure we’ve had a conversation with local government”.

She said that conversation included convincing local government there was a “compelling case for change”.

The modelling of household bills released on Wednesday shows Mahuta is still keen to get councils to volunteer for reform, but there’s still a slim chance she may have to be more forceful with stragglers.

She still has some time up her sleeve. The Government will release more data to encourage councils to join next month, ahead of final decisions on the boundaries of the water entities being made in September.

Meanwhile her opposite number, National’s logal government spokesperson Chris Luxon said he wasn’t convinced by the proposals, despite seeing the need for reform.

“The problems with Three Waters are complex, National recognises that, and we understand the need for change. But the proposed solution will end up with more problems than solutions.

“The benefits of scale are not convincing. Water services are not like the power grid – they are individual assets that are distanced and difficult to network. Yet the whole premise of four water entities assumes significant scale benefits.

“The result will be large service organisations that won’t work together or create any savings. The last thing New Zealanders need is more bloated bureaucracies,” Luxon said.