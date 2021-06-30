Greens, National, and ACT team up against Labour for house price info

Chloe Swarbrick and Nicola Willis want Labour MPs to allow a select committee briefing on house prices.

Labour Party MPs are blocking a select committee from looking at how top officials forecast house prices, despite a cross-party group of Green, National and ACT MPs supporting the idea.

Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick motioned for Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee to get a briefing from Treasury and the Reserve Bank on how the two organisations forecast house prices.

The two forecasts are very influential in Government, as Treasury’s forecasts are used by ministers to inform their policies on housing affordability, and the Reserve Bank’s forecast informs how it sets interest rates. Forecasts have been incredibly wrong in recent years, most notably when they forecast a massive collapse in prices during the pandemic.

Both organisations are now forecasting house price growth to come to a screeching halt as a result of the Government’s recent policy changes, although some analysts aren’t so sure.

This is the second time that such a motion has been blocked - Swarbrick tried last week too, but that was also voted down. She promised to try again each week the committee is sitting until Labour agrees to a briefing.

Swarbrick called on Labour MPs to support her motion when it next comes up.

“This shouldn’t be partisan. It’s about the quality and kind of advice given by officials to inform our central bank and Government’s decisions.

“Case in point, that advice helped inform policies that drove house prices up around 25 per cent last year when they’d been forecast to drop,” Swarbrick said.

National’s housing spokesperson Nicola Willis, who also serves on the committee, backed Swarbrick’s motion.

“The Greens and National who don't agree on much are absolutely in agreement on this,” Willis said.

Willis had herself been trying to get better information about how Treasury forecasts house prices, raising the issue in person in a recent estimates hearing with Treasury.

“At that point I agreed to submit more questions on that, and I suggested it might be better to have the officials in for an official briefing,” Willis said.

“I would like officials to come in and say ‘here is our model, here’s how it works’ and explain it to us in good faith,” she said.

A briefing would see officials come to Parliament for about an hour, explain their modelling and take questions from MPs.

The committee’s chair Duncan Webb said MPs have ample opportunity to quiz Treasury and the Bank on house prices.

“So far we have had Treasury in for various examinations this year. Six times by my count and the RBNZ [Reserve Bank] three,” Webb said, adding that the Reserve Bank would shortly be before the committee once again.

Webb added that the committee had the opportunity to submit written questions to Treasury about the BEFU, the set of forecasts where the housing numbers were first published.

“There have been and will be many avenues to ask questions of both Treasury and the RBNZ on such matters both orally and in writing,” he said.

But Swarbrick and Willis want to go further, to get a detailed briefing on the housing forecasts themselves.

Swarbrick said the committee “has the Parliamentary function to scrutinise this stuff, which makes our democracy healthier and decisions better informed and stress-tested.

“I’m genuinely perplexed at the unnecessary partisanship from Labour MPs in blocking this en masse,” she said.

Willis agreed, calling on her Labour colleagues to remember they were servants of Parliament, rather than members of the executive, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“There shouldn’t be anything to hide here. Actually I trust the officials at Treasury put their forecasts together with the best of intentions,” Willis said, but she said MPs should know why those forecasts had been so wrong in the past, “and if we can have confidence about them in future”.