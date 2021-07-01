Government's Healthy Homes standards likely to be changed for apartments and new builds

About 28,000 homes in New Zealand are always damp and always have visible mould, a report says.

Public Housing Minister Poto Williams says the Government isn’t sure it has the settings right for part of its Healthy Homes Standards – but landlords will still need to comply.

The Healthy Home Standards hit a new milestone on Thursday, with all landlords renewing or creating a new tenancy required to meet them within 90 days – or face a possible $7200 bill.

But officials advised Williams in May that there were “significant issues” with the heating tool used to calculate how large heaters need to be, particularly in relation to new builds and apartments.

123RF/Stuff Heat pumps that are larger than needed may be required by the heating tool.

The heating tool was suggesting heaters that were larger than these homes actually needed.

READ MORE:

* Public housing waitlist trebles in three years, more than 5300 in motels

* D-day looms for Healthy Homes compliance

* Healthy Homes 'can't come soon enough' after power point ruled sufficient heating



Williams said her officials were looking into the matter, and it was expected any changes necessary would happen in the next few months.

”We’re looking at new builds, we are looking at apartments particularly, because we’re not sure we’ve got those settings right, that work is underway,” Williams said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Poto Williams said the work should be done in a few months.

She said landlords should still look to meet these standards however.

“We’d like people to comply if they are changing the tenancies, that’s a requirement within 90 days.”

Williams noted the standards had been developed two years ago after substantial consultations with the sector.

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis said this situation was “messy” and would create huge confusion for landlords and tenants.

“How can the Government credibly enforce a standard while also admitting it has significant issues that need to be fixed? This is cart before horse stuff,” Willis said.

ROSA WOODS National’s Nicola Willis said this was “cart before horse” stuff.

“First get the standard right, then enforce it. That shouldn’t be too much to expect. The Government’s approach is a recipe for confusion, cost and delay. It shows a complete disregard for practical reality.”

Willis said National supported the overall need for heating standards.

“If a heater is way too big it may never be turned on. That won’t make homes warmer. It’s a lose-lose scenario for landlord and tenant alike.”

The Healthy Homes Standards were introduced in a bid to increase the quality of New Zealand’s substandard rental housing stock.

New Zealand has one of the highest excess winter mortality rates in the world, with around 1600 people dying each year from diseases related to the cold.

The Ministry of Health said 6000 children were hospitalised every year for "housing sensitive diseases". These children were ten times more likely to die in the next decade.

Rental advocates have criticised the new laws for not requiring independent assessments of the homes in question.