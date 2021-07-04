A tale of two cities: the worst of times for those drowning in a society where housing is a commodity

OPINION: To travel the gap between rich and poor in Auckland only takes a few moments.

The time it takes to hail and jump in a ride-share.

In a city-fringe suburb, just a 15-minute Uber ride from Britomart, Derek* owns a three-bedroom unit.

This little flat, in a concrete block, has been good to Derek. But now it’s time to say goodbye: the for-sale sign has gone up.

Alden Williams/Stuff “Yes, there is a money tree - and this is it,” boasts real estate literature.

READ MORE:

* The housing affordability crisis is likely worse than you think

* $20 benefit boost means no change for some people, child poverty group says

* Housing shortage creating lack of retirement accommodation



Derek’s not too sad. He’s got close to 100 other properties to look after. Derek is a property investor.

And he’s very good at it. He snapped up this little unit for around $514,000 in 2019. It had last sold in 2007, for just $250,000.

He turned the kitchen into a third bedroom, and was able to bring in four tenants (and their baby). They are immigrants, who work in the construction sector. Typical rent in the block is more than $500 a week.

Eighteen months later, Derek’s asking for $760k. “Yes, there is a money tree….and this is it!” boasts the real estate agent’s literature.

Abigail Dougherty An auction takes place at the Barfoot & Thompson offices in Shortland St, Auckland.

Sami* pulls up under the ‘for sale’ sign, ready to collect his Uber passenger. It’s nearly the end of a long, six-day week.

He’s been driving since 5.30am, and will probably knock off at 3pm, ready for Friday prayers.

But the streets are “so, so quiet”. Because of the pandemic, no-one is travelling, so he’s not picking up the profitable airport trips.

There is no money tree for Sami. He struggles to make the rent and feed his growing children. “Things are so, so hard,” he says.

Buying a house is a dream for other people.

This is the tale of two cities: the best of times for those with skin in Auckland’s booming housing market; the worst of times for those struggling in our low wage, low productivity economy.

It has been 1414 days since then-opposition leader Jacinda Ardern said: “I will always maintain that a successful economy is one that serves its people. Not the other way around. And that means judging success differently.”

Over that time, the chasm of inequality has only grown.

Analysis by Stuff’s Charlie Mitchell, published today, reveals New Zealand’s housing affordability problem is among the worst of all comparable developed nations.

House prices nationally are now 12.4 times the average wage. Home-ownership is at a 70-year low. Rents are at record highs, rising by an average 4.5 per cent a year in the last decade.

In our Capital, the number of people seeking emergency housing has tripled in a year. All around the country, motels are crammed with desperate families and about 4000 children.

Jim Rice/Stuff Rents are at record highs, rising by an average 4.5 per cent a year in the last decade.

Four walls and a roof are no longer just shelter, protection and a home: housing is a commodity. Rising prices are profit, houses are an investment, and property is financialised.

This is a policy choice. Successive governments, including this one, have opted to protect capital and the drive to wealth accumulation, privileging the few, placating the middle just enough, and causing deep and lasting harm to the vulnerable.

Re-zoning, fixing the planning laws, building houses, changing the taxation of investment properties and fiscal intervention are all laudable. But it is tinkering around the edges.

In that 2017 speech, to launch her election campaign, Ardern promised to lead by making bold calls.

De-commodifying housing would be an audacious intervention.

The housing unaffordability crisis intersects with other deep-seated problems: inadequate health and unequal justice systems; rising mental illness; disparity in education and displaced communities.

Make housing a right, a duty of the state to ensure everyone has somewhere safe and permanent to live, and it would go a long way to levelling our unequal society. That would be a success to be judged by.

* Names have been changed.